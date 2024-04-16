NHL Betting Picks for Tuesday 4/16/24: Red Wings Seek Victory in Must-Win Final Game

The days are numbered in the 2023-24 NHL regular season as tonight marks the final chance for teams to establish their playoff standing.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

NHL Best Bets

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are coming off a miserable effort against the Washington Capitals last night. If they want to secure the top spot in the Atlantic Division, they'll need to make work of the Ottawa Senators tonight. I like their chances to not only do that but cover at 1.5 goals being on home ice to end their season.

Boston has had themselves and up-and-down season performance wise, but they've been strong enough to have belief in them tonight. Despite the 2-0 shutout loss a night ago, they're still averaging 3.18 goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) on the season. And, as you'd expect with their goaltending tandem, Boston is holding opponents to 2.65 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60).

The Senators haven't had the same success, which has been the story of their season time and time again. Ottawa is scoring just 3.02 GF/60, while allowing their opposition to score at a rate of 3.42 GA/60.

Covering will be tough, but it's the goaltending matchup that should help push the Bruins to a big time win in their final regular season game. Boston will send out Linus Ullmark, and the Ottawa Senators turn to Anton Forsberg. Ullmark followed up his Vezina year last season with another strong campaign, putting up a 2.59 goals against average (GAA) and .916 save percentage (SV%). Forsberg hasn't been close to the same, posting a 3.30 GAA and .886 SV%.

I like the Bruins odds to cover tonight, especially at +114.

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens

The Detroit Red Wings need to win. It's as simple as that tonight. Luckily for them, they are facing off with the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit has kept their season alive with two straight overtime victories. One of those included a win over the Canadiens just one night ago. They have shown the heart to keep this thing going, and they can't make the playoffs if they lose. Montreal has nothing to play for other than being a spoiler and watching their draft lottery spot be settled. With so much on the line, let's believe in the Red Wings to get the victory.

The Red Wings are scoring 3.31 GF/60 on the season but just 3.03 GF/60 in the last 10 games. Montreal has been scoring at a high rate, coming in with 3.54 GF/60 in their last 10 outings. However, when you look at their expected goals for per 60 minutes (xGF/60) total, it's at a miniscule 2.68 compared to the Red Wings' 3.06.

On the defensive end for these two teams, it's another big difference. The Red Wings are allowing 3.23 GA/60 but do have an expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60) of 2.96. The Canadiens are watching opponents score at will 3.73 GA/60, which is actually better than their expected total of 3.96 xGA/60.

The momentum is on the Red Wings side; all they can do is use it to grab the win tonight.

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

Job #1 was done for the Vegas Golden Knights when they secured the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Now, they have a chance to move up into the third place of the Pacific Division by winning their final two games of the season. That starts with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Whether we look at recent play or the season, the Blackhawks have been at the bottom of the league. Chicago has a 67.67 Corsi against per 60 minutes (CA/60) in their last 10 games but have only allowed 3.00 GA/60 in that time. It hasn't mattered much, though, as their offense has been deplorable in the meantime.

Chicago has the worst Corsi per 60 minutes (CF/60) in the last 10 games while only averaging 2.20 GF/60.

Vegas has found themselves healthy heading into tonight. It's been showing in their last 10 games as they're averaging 3.66 GF/60 and holding opponents to 3.17 GA/60. Logan Thompson will start in net for Vegas with Petr Mrazek starting for Chicago. Thompson has been solid all season with a 2.74 GAA and .907 SV%. Mrazek has done his best in Chicago, but he still has a 3.06 GAA despite the .907 SV%.

It's the time of year that the Golden Knights turn things on. They should be starting a few games early with a higher seed in play. I expect them to take care of business and cover this one.

