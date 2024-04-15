NHL Betting Picks for Monday 4/15/24: Desperation Kicks in For Playoff Hopefuls

The final week of the 2023-24 NHL regular season is here, giving us a packed Monday of action with eight games on the slate.

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

NHL Best Bets

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have to win to get themselves into the playoffs. That makes them a desperate team tonight against the Nashville Predators, and I like their chances of getting the job done.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins have done a lot of things right to bring them to a 7-1-2 record. They're averaging the second-most goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) at a 4.14 rate -- an impressive mark. Considering they rank eighth with 3.32 expected goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60), they're playing their best hockey of the year at the right time.

Nashville is doing pretty well in the GF/60 category at 3.46, but they're watching people score on them at an insane rate. The Predators are allowing a huge 3.75 goals against per 60 minutes (GA/60) while also having 3.46 expected goals against per 60 minutes (xGA/60).

This is the night that the Penguins can strike, especially because they've done a good job at keeping pucks out of their own net. Pittsburgh has held the opposition to 2.96 GA/60.

Every game is a must-win for the Penguins, and I like the trend they have been on over these last 10 games. Ride with Pittsburgh tonight.

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning

Let's look into the Tampa Bay Lightning for tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres have struggled all season long, bringing them to a 38-37-6 record. In their last 10 games, they have a record of 5-4-1 and haven't been able to score much -- that's been the trend all year. Buffalo is under the three-goal scoring mark, averaging 2.98 GF/60.

Tampa Bay hasn't had the same problem, as they're averaging 3.56 GF/60 and rolling into the playoffs.

Where Buffalo has succeeded in this span is keeping the puck out of their own net. The Sabres are holding their opponents to 2.68 GA/60. Despite that being the case, the good news is that the Lightning have been even better in that regard, with a GA/60 clip of 2.57.

All signs are pointing to this being the Lightning's kind of night.

The Lightning will have Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes for this one while the Sabres turn to Eric Comrie. Vasilveskiy isn't the same goalie as he used to be, but he's still had a fine year with a 2.87 goals against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%). Comrie, on the other hand, has struggled continuously in his sporadic starts throughout the year. In nine starts, he has a rough 3.91 GAA and low .864 SV%.

Tampa Bay is in a great spot to come through again.

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

We don't have many more chances to pick against the San Jose Sharks this season. That means it's a good time to roll with the Edmonton Oilers as they look to close out the season strong.

The Oilers' offense has kept their offense at the top of the NHL in the last 10 outings with 3.37 GF/60 and an impressive 3.67 xGF/60. Oh, and the return of Connor McDavid is tonight after missing a few games due to injury. The offense gets a jolt, which is only bad news for the Sharks.

San Jose has an insanely low 2.00 xGF/60, which they have been better than with 2.27 GF/60 -- but isn't saying all too much either way. Even with these last 10 games and the season coming to close, nothing has changed.

Then when you look at what they're doing in their own end, it shouldn't surprise anyone that they have 3.74 xGA/60. They've managed to hold opponents 3.16 thanks to goaltending, but the Oilers are going to make them pay with those chances.

Edmonton is top-tier in that respect, holding their opponents to 2.38 GA/60 in these 10 games.

The Oilers have Stuart Skinner in net for tonight, so they've got the top guy making saves for them. Devin Cooley will start for the Sharks and is coming off a game where he made 49 saves against the Seattle Kraken. I don't picture that happening again, as Cooley has a 2.93 GAA and .909 SV% in the AHL this season.

The Oilers shouldn't have a problem covering and dominating the Sharks once more in this one.

Watch live NHL games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.