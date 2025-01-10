NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Wild Card Round

There is a lot to be excited about on the Wild Card NFL Playoff schedule, including the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before this week's NFL games, here's an in-depth dive into the odds.

Texans vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans (10-7) have playoff home-field advantage against the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at NRG Stadium.

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Chargers (61.71% win probability)

Chargers (61.71% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)

Los Angeles (-2.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

42.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Bet on Houston vs. Los Angeles with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Steelers

In the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) and Baltimore Ravens (12-5) take the field on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Favorite: Ravens (78.97% win probability)

Ravens (78.97% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-9.5)

Baltimore (-9.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!