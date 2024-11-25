NFL Thanksgiving Games 2024: Schedule, How to Watch, and Betting Odds

A full slate of Thanksgiving NFL games is sure to satisfy any football fan's appetite.

Following tradition, the Lions and Cowboys will play respective games this Thursday, November 28th, as part of a Turkey Day triple-header that will kick off at 12:30pm ET.

Read on for the full Thanksgiving NFL schedule, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Thanksgiving NFL Schedule

Here are the three games that will be played this Thanksgiving on November 28th:

Location: Ford Field

Ford Field Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS, Fubo

Singer-songwriter Shaboozey will perform as part of the halftime show, powered by Verizon.

Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: Fox, Fubo

Grammy Award winner Lainey Wilson will perform for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Channel: NBC, Peacock, Fubo

Viral premier electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling will play live at halftime from Lambeau Field.

Thanksgiving Games Betting Odds

The 10-1 Detroit Lions are clear favorites for this NFC North matchup, but the Lions are known to have terrible Turkey Day luck. The team has lost seven straight Thanksgiving games -- the last win being in 2016. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will be eager to defy the odds and deliver an upset.

This NFC East clash showcases two teams navigating quarterback challenges. The Cowboys have turned to Cooper Rush to step in for the injured Dak Prescott. On the other side, the New York Giants have given Tommy DeVito the starting role after Daniel Jones's release.

In the final game of the day, the Miami Dolphins will visit the Frozen Tundra to take on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. With playoff implications on the line, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins look to extend their 3-game win streak. While the Packers, second in the NFC North, want to strength their postseason standing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.