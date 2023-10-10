NFL Survivor Picks for Week 6: Buffalo, Miami Are the Standout Picks

There aren't many more crucial things than nailing your NFL survivor picks, so we're here to help.

Based on numberFire's NFL survivor matrix, here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 6.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 6

Buffalo Bills

If you haven't yet used the Buffalo Bills or Miami Dolphins, this is the week to use them.

Let's start with the Bills, who are -1000 moneyline favorites at home against the New York Giants on Sunday night. Barring a Josh Allen injury or the Bills thinking the game is on Monday, it's hard to see how the Giants keep it close, which is why Buffalo is a 14.0-point favorite.

The Bills underwhelmed last week in London, but prior to that, they'd been smashing teams and appear primed to get back to lopsided wins against Big Blue.

Miami Dolphins

As for Miami, they're massive favorites, as well, as they're listed at -900 on the moneyline for their home clash with the Carolina Panthers. Much like the Bills-Giants affair, it's tough to come up with many paths for the Panthers to keep this competitive.

In games with Bryce Young starting, Carolina has topped out at 24 points, and it took a lot of garbage time against the Detroit Lions last week for the Panthers to get there. Miami is averaging 36.2 points per game and leads the NFL in yards per play (8.3) by a staggering 2.0 yards.

Given that Carolina has the fifth-worst D, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, the Panthers don't look like a team that is capable of slowing down Tua Tagovailoa and company.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again on the survivor radar. KC plays at home Thursday versus the Denver Broncos, a team that ranks among the most disappointing of 2023.

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites and are -550 on the moneyline. Most weeks, that would be enough to put them in the mix to be the week's biggest favorite. But on this week, KC might go a bit overlooked with Buffalo and Miami in such commanding spots.

My one hesitation with the Chiefs this week is the status of Travis Kelce, but as long as Kelce is good to go, Kansas City makes for a quality selection.

Contrarian Plays

Looking to avoid the most popular picks and find an under-the-radar selection for the week?

Los Angeles Rams

If you're looking to be different this week -- or if you've already used KC, Buffalo and Miami -- the Los Angeles Rams can work.

LA is at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Arizona has been much feistier than most were expecting, but the Rams have also surpassed preseason expectations and enter this game as -300 ML favorites (-6.5 points).

In Week 5, the Cards' defense looked very beatable against a then-struggling Cincinnati Bengals attack. With Cooper Kupp back, the Rams' offense could do something similar against Arizona.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the road at the New York Jets, and while it's not the easiest matchup, Philly is worth a look.

The Eagles are 5-0 and are clearly one of the league's elite teams, but the Jets' D is no joke and could give the Eagles some trouble this week. Will a Zach Wilson-led offense be able to generate enough points against a good Philly defense? Probably not. But Gang Green's defense coupled with Philly being on the road is enough to worry me.

According to the betting info, the Eagles are just as big of favorites this week as the Rams -- listed at -300 on the moneyline and 6.5-point favorites -- but I prefer taking the Rams.

