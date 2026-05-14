NFL Schedule Release: Home and Away Games for Each Team With FanDuel Win Total Odds

New England Patriots 2025 Record: 14-3

The biggest story of the 2025 NFL season, New England's 14-3 run — capped by a Super Bowl LX appearance — has completely reset expectations. The Patriots enter 2026 as legitimate AFC title contenders, their opening conference odds trimmed to +700 to win the AFC, a staggering improvement from the +4,300 they opened at just one year ago. FanDuel sets their win total at 9.5, with the market heavily backing the over at -145 — the strongest over conviction of any AFC East team — reflecting belief that New England's breakthrough was no fluke.

Schedule Outlook: New England faces one of the division's tougher slates with road trips to Seattle, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, and Jacksonville. The home schedule is more favorable — Denver, Las Vegas, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh are all beatable wins. The AFC East rivalry games (2x Buffalo, 2x Miami, 2x Jets) will define their season.

Prediction: The Patriots' rise is real, but maintaining a 14-win pace against a now-aware schedule is difficult. Expect regression to 9–10 wins. Still a playoff team and a genuine dark horse to repeat as AFC champions.