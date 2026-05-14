NFL Schedule Release: Home and Away Games for Each Team With FanDuel Win Total Odds

All 32 Teams8 Divisions272 GamesSuper Bowl LXI · Feb 14, 2027SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
The 2026 NFL season promises to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks face the burden of repeating in a loaded NFC West. The AFC is a wide-open battlefield with the Bills, Patriots, Ravens, Chargers, Chiefs, and Broncos all carrying genuine title aspirations. And for the first time in league history, NFL games will be played in Australia and France, with nine international games spanning seven countries.
This preview covers every team in every conference and division — their complete 2026 home and away schedule, win total odds, conference champion odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, and detailed predictions for all 32 franchises.
32
Teams
272
Regular Season Games
9
International Games
7
Countries Hosting Games
2/14
Super Bowl LXI Date
American Football Conference
AFC Conference Champion Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook — 2026 Season
The biggest story of the 2025 NFL season, New England's 14-3 run — capped by a Super Bowl LX appearance — has completely reset expectations. The Patriots enter 2026 as legitimate AFC title contenders, their opening conference odds trimmed to +700 to win the AFC, a staggering improvement from the +4,300 they opened at just one year ago. FanDuel sets their win total at 9.5, with the market heavily backing the over at -145 — the strongest over conviction of any AFC East team — reflecting belief that New England's breakthrough was no fluke.
Schedule Outlook: New England faces one of the division's tougher slates with road trips to Seattle, Kansas City, Chicago, Detroit, and Jacksonville. The home schedule is more favorable — Denver, Las Vegas, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh are all beatable wins. The AFC East rivalry games (2x Buffalo, 2x Miami, 2x Jets) will define their season.
Prediction: The Patriots' rise is real, but maintaining a 14-win pace against a now-aware schedule is difficult. Expect regression to 9–10 wins. Still a playoff team and a genuine dark horse to repeat as AFC champions.
Despite a Divisional Round exit in 2025, the Bills remain the consensus AFC favorites heading into 2026. Buffalo's six-year AFC East title streak ended last season, but the core — quarterback, elite coaching, and a revamped defense — remains strong enough to reclaim the division.
Schedule Outlook: Buffalo's home schedule is loaded with marquee matchups: Baltimore, Kansas City, and the L.A. Chargers all visit Orchard Park. Road tests at Denver, Houston, the Rams, and Minnesota will shape their playoff seeding. The Chiefs and Chargers crossovers are must-watch AFC games.
Prediction: The market's -130 to exceed 10.5 wins reflects strong confidence. FanDuel lines the Bills at 10.5 wins — the highest projection in the AFC East — and this team is built for 11+ wins. Expect the Bills to recapture the AFC East title and push deep into January.
The Dolphins' 2025 collapse was historic — Miami entered 2026 with the worst AFC championship odds of any team. FanDuel's 4.5 win total (+110 over, -130 under) reflects a market that slightly leans toward Miami clearing even that low bar. The rebuild is in full swing, and a 4.5-win projection tells the story of a franchise in a genuine transition period.
Prediction: A rebuilding year. Finishing near 4–5 wins is a realistic outcome. The Dolphins are a team worth watching for future potential, not 2026 playoff implications.
The Jets continue rebuilding after another miserable 3-14 season. The silver lining: a high draft pick and new quarterback Cade Klubnik, who arrives with a reputation as a winner forged by adversity at Clemson.
Prediction: Progress is possible but 2026 is likely another developmental year. Expect 5–7 wins. The Jets are one of the AFC's most intriguing rebuild stories.
The Steelers enter the post-Mike Tomlin era under Mike McCarthy. Pittsburgh's 10-7 record earned a playoff berth, but FanDuel has dropped the Steelers all the way to 7.5 wins — with the over heavily juiced at -135. The market is clearly skeptical about sustaining that pace under new head coach Mike McCarthy.
Schedule Outlook: Pittsburgh's home schedule is softer (Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis). The road slate — New England, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay — is demanding.
Prediction: The -135 over 7.5 wins tells you the market expects Pittsburgh to finish in the 8–9 win range. McCarthy's offensive pedigree could push them higher, but navigating a resurgent AFC North with Baltimore and Cincinnati both healthy is the real challenge. A wild card appearance is the ceiling.
The Ravens have had their win total bumped all the way up to 11.5 by FanDuel — a sign of enormous market confidence. Despite the elevated bar, the over sits at only +105 — a testament to the market's belief that Baltimore's 8-9 campaign was a significant anomaly. Under new head coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens aim to recapture their dominant AFC identity.
Schedule Outlook: Baltimore's home slate is strong — Jacksonville, the Chargers, Tennessee, and Tampa Bay. Road tests at Buffalo, Dallas, Houston, and Indianapolis will define their AFC title credentials.
Prediction: The market is right to be bullish. Baltimore is an 11–13 win team if healthy. The 11.5 win total is the highest in the AFC, and the +105 over still offers marginal value. Expect the Ravens to win the AFC North and push deep into the playoffs.
The Bengals were plagued by Joe Burrow's injury in 2025, finishing 6-11 after a promising 2-0 start. The market's 9.5-win projection reflects what Cincinnati can accomplish with a healthy Burrow — one of football's most dangerous quarterbacks when available.
Prediction: Burrow's health is the entire equation. A healthy full season means 10–11 wins and an AFC North title run. The Bengals are the AFC's highest-upside team. International spotlight: Week 9 in Madrid vs. Atlanta.
The Browns remain the only AFC North franchise without a division title since the league expanded to eight divisions in 2002. Cleveland's 5-12 record reflects persistent issues at quarterback, and 2026 does not appear to be the year that changes.
Prediction: Cleveland is a 5–7 win team in 2026. Improvement is possible with younger talent developing, but a playoff push is unlikely. The franchise is still searching for its long-term identity.
Jacksonville's 13-4 season under Liam Cohen was one of 2025's great surprises. The market projects regression at 9.5 wins — reasonable given the difficulty of repeating a 13-win pace — but the odds skew heavily toward the under (-140), reflecting genuine skepticism about sustaining last year's breakthrough. Jacksonville enters 2026 with high expectations and real regression risk.
Schedule Outlook: The Jaguars host New England, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Road tests at Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, and Dallas are critical. Two international London appearances (Weeks 5 & 6) add unique logistical challenges.
Prediction: Cohen's second season should see continued growth. The +120 over 9.5 wins offers value if Liam Cohen's second-year growth is real. 10–11 wins and the AFC South title is achievable, but Jacksonville has to prove 2025 was a foundation, not a fluke.
Houston's 12-5 season confirmed the Texans as a legitimate AFC power. The market's 9.5-win projection signals natural regression, but the Texans have the roster to compete for the AFC South title again.
Schedule Outlook: Houston hosts Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Dallas. Road trips to Green Bay, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and the Chargers form a formidable away stretch. The Week 6 London game vs. Jacksonville (Wembley Stadium) is the season's biggest early rivalry showdown.
Prediction: The Texans and Jaguars are set for an epic AFC South battle. Houston's 10-win floor is solid. A second straight playoff berth is the most likely outcome.
Indianapolis quietly went 8-9 in a competitive AFC South. The Colts enter 2026 with FanDuel setting a 7.5 win total heavily skewed toward the under (+115 over, -135 under) — a sign the market expects regression from last season's 8-9 record. Their London trip in Week 4 against Washington at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium adds early-season intrigue.
Prediction: Indianapolis is a 7–8 win team in a wide-open AFC South. The -135 under 7.5 reflects the market's skepticism. Exceeding expectations requires a clear QB upgrade. A wild card berth is possible but the market says unlikely.
The Titans' 3-14 season was one of 2025's most painful rebuilds. Tennessee enters 2026 as the AFC South's clear underdog with a young roster and a new coaching direction as the building blocks.
Prediction: The +110 over 6.5 wins is a mild over-friendly line, suggesting even the market sees a path to 7 wins for Tennessee. A 6–8 win improvement over 2025's 3-14 record is possible and would represent real progress. Managing expectations and developing young players is the 2026 mission.
Denver's surprise 14-3 run in 2025 ended Kansas City's nine-year AFC West dynasty, but the playoff run ended in controversy with Bo Nix suffering a season-ending ankle injury. The market projects significant regression at 9.5 wins, reflecting both the injury situation and schedule difficulty.
Prediction: Denver's 2026 outlook hinges entirely on Nix's recovery. A healthy Nix means 10+ wins are possible. With a backup quarterback, 7–9 wins is more realistic. The Broncos remain the AFC West favorites despite the uncertainty.
The Chargers made the playoffs at 11-6 and enter 2026 with genuine Super Bowl aspirations. FanDuel's 9.5 win total with the over at -130 indicates the market is highly confident LA eclipses that mark. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel — jumping from head coach to playcaller — has been handed one of the AFC's most talented rosters, led by the elite Justin Herbert.
Prediction: A 10–11 win season is realistic with the -130 over 9.5 already pricing in a strong year. Los Angeles is a legitimate candidate to win the AFC West and make a deep playoff run — one of the AFC's most dangerous teams.
Perhaps the most compelling bounce-back story in 2026: the Chiefs went 6-11 in 2025, their worst season of the Patrick Mahomes era, going 1-9 in one-score games. The market projects a dramatic 4.5-win improvement, with the over at +125 reflecting residual uncertainty around Mahomes' return from knee surgery.
Prediction: If Mahomes returns to full form, the Chiefs are dangerous at any win total. The +120 over odds offer genuine value — betting against a healthy Reid-Mahomes bounce-back carries real risk. The Week 1 Monday Night game at Denver is the season's biggest early statement game.
The Raiders haven't won an AFC West division title since the league expanded to eight divisions in 2002, and 2026 is unlikely to break that drought. Vegas went 3-14 in 2025 and a rebuild is underway. FanDuel's -125 over 5.5 wins suggests the market actually leans toward the Raiders clearing this modest bar, though the AFC West competition makes even 5 wins a grind.
Prediction: Las Vegas is a 4–6 win team in 2026. The draft pick and new front office direction are encouraging, but patience is the primary virtue for Raiders fans navigating life in the AFC West.
National Football Conference
NFC Conference Champion Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook — 2026 Season
The Eagles remain the NFC East's standard-bearer, returning to 2026 with back-to-back NFC East crowns and legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Philadelphia's depth and consistency across the roster is matched by few teams in football.
Schedule Outlook: Philly's home schedule is loaded — the Rams, Pittsburgh, Houston, Seattle, and Indianapolis all visit Lincoln Financial Field. Road tests at San Francisco, Chicago, and Jacksonville are demanding. The Week 5 London game at Tottenham vs. Jacksonville is a marquee international showcase.
Prediction: The Eagles are a 10–12 win team with legitimate NFC Championship aspirations. Their +650 NFC champion odds reflect genuine contention. The +120 over 10.5 wins offers real value for an 11-win caliber roster. The SF road trip is a preview of a potential NFC playoff matchup.
Dallas ranked last in points allowed (30.1 PPG) and 30th in yards allowed in 2025 — and invested heavily in defense this offseason. The Cowboys are projected for meaningful improvement at 9.5 wins (over +115, under -135) — a full win higher than their old projection, but the NFC East competition remains fierce. Their Week 3 game in Rio de Janeiro vs. Baltimore is a marquee international matchup.
Prediction: Dallas's defensive overhaul is the key variable. If the investment pays off, the Cowboys push to 10–11 wins. The +115 over 9.5 wins carries genuine betting value if the defensive overhaul pays off. An NFC East title remains elusive with the Eagles this strong, but wild card contention is the realistic ceiling.
Washington's 5-12 collapse stings all the more after their electric 2024 NFC Championship run with Jayden Daniels. Rebuilding momentum is the 2026 mission. Their Week 4 London appearance at Tottenham vs. Indianapolis is a key early-season test of where this team truly stands.
Prediction: FanDuel's -130 over/-+110 under on Washington's 7.5 win total is a heavily over-favored line, suggesting the market expects the Commanders to clear 7.5 wins. But competing in an NFC East with the Eagles dominant makes a division title improbable. Wild card contention in the second half of the season is the realistic ceiling.
The Giants are in a new era under head coach John Harbaugh (formerly of Baltimore), who brings defensive pedigree and championship experience to a franchise desperate for a turnaround. New York opens the season hosting Dallas in the Sunday Night Football Week 1 opener — an immediate statement opportunity.
Prediction: Harbaugh's presence makes the Giants worth watching. A jump to 7–9 wins represents meaningful progress. The +100 over 7.5 wins offers slight value — the market sees this as a coin flip that leans very slightly toward Harbaugh delivering. The potential Odell Beckham reunion adds offensive intrigue. This team is trending upward under one of the best coaches available.
Chicago's 11-6 NFC North title under Ben Johnson was one of 2025's best stories, driven by a surprisingly strong 7-4 record in one-score games. The betting market projects 9.5 wins for 2026, reflecting the historical pattern of regression in close-game records year over year.
Prediction: Chicago's regression risk is real, but Johnson's offensive system and a talented QB give the Bears a floor of 9 wins. Matching 2025's pace is a tall task. Still a genuine NFC North contender and dark horse NFC champion candidate at +1200.
Green Bay's 9-7-1 campaign hints at a roster on the verge of something special. FanDuel sets the Packers at 9.5 wins with the market firmly behind the over (-130) — the heaviest over lean in the NFC North — reflecting genuine confidence in this roster's ceiling.
Prediction: A 10–11 win season is the most likely outcome. The -130 over 9.5 wins means the market already prices in a strong year, but Green Bay contending for an NFC title remains a real and underrated scenario.
Minnesota's 9-8 season reflects a team with genuine talent but lingering questions at quarterback. The Vikings' aggressive offseason signals serious ambition, but FanDuel's odds — +115 over 8.5 wins, -140 under — tell a cautious market story. The under is heavily juiced, suggesting oddsmakers are skeptical about a significant leap in 2026. Their Week 11 game in Mexico City vs. San Francisco at Estadio Azteca is the defining moment of their 2026 calendar.
Prediction: The Vikings are the NFC's most intriguing "show me" team. The -140 under 8.5 wins tells you the market's base case. But if the QB situation resolves favorably, 10+ wins is achievable and the +115 over becomes one of the NFC's best bets. The Mexico City game vs. SF is the defining moment.
The Lions' 9-8 record masked a roster the betting market still values as a top NFC contender. Detroit has the physical, fast, well-coached identity that translates to January success. The historic footnote: the Lions are the only NFC team that has never won a conference championship. Their Week 10 game in Munich vs. New England at Allianz Arena is the season's biggest international showcase.
Prediction: Detroit is a genuine 10–12 win team with the pieces to make a Super Bowl run. This is the year the Lions finally break their NFC Championship curse.
Tampa Bay leads the NFC South with the best division winner odds (+185). FanDuel's 8.5 win total at +110 over/-130 under is slightly over-friendly, suggesting the market sees upside for a Buccaneers team that many believe is undervalued. The Buccaneers' home schedule — Green Bay, the Rams, the Chargers, Minnesota, Pittsburgh — is loaded with playoff-caliber opponents that will define their resume.
Prediction: Tampa Bay is the NFC South favorite. A 9–10 win season and NFC South title is the most probable outcome. The +110 over 8.5 wins carries genuine value for a team that many sharp bettors are targeting. The Buccaneers are capable of a deep playoff run.
Atlanta's 7.5 win total (over +110, under -135) reflects a team with persistent questions at quarterback — but more optimism than last cycle. New uniforms unveiled in April are the headline, but on-field issues remain. Their Week 9 game in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu vs. Cincinnati is the international spotlight moment.
Prediction: Atlanta is a 7–9 win team in 2026. The NFC South competition is tight, and the Falcons need significant quarterback improvement to challenge for the division title. The +110 over 7.5 wins represents a reasonable market bet — clearing that bar is the realistic 2026 goal.
Carolina's 8-9 season represents genuine rebuild progress, and FanDuel's revised 7.5 win total (over +110) reflects growing optimism around this roster, and the Panthers arrive at the Hall of Fame Game (vs. Arizona, Aug. 6), honoring Luke Kuechly's 2026 induction. The franchise is building toward relevance, but the 6.5-win projection reflects how far the gap remains.
Prediction: 7–8 wins represents a realistic and acceptable outcome for a developing Carolina team. The +110 over 7.5 wins is intriguing given the Panthers' improving roster. Long-term trajectory is positive, but 2026 is still a building year.
New Orleans' 6-11 season reflected a painful transition, but the Saints enter 2026 with a 7.5 win total at exactly even money both ways (-110/-110) — the market's most perfectly balanced line — suggesting genuine uncertainty about this roster. They also carry the honor of appearing in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in France — Week 7 at the Stade de France vs. Pittsburgh. That Paris moment will define how this franchise's 2026 story is remembered.
Prediction: New Orleans is a 7–9 win team with upside if younger players develop. The Paris game is a unique opportunity to win with international excitement. NFC South title is a stretch, but a late-season wild card push is possible.
The defending NFC Champions and Super Bowl LX winners, Seattle enters 2026 as NFC co-favorites at +500. Only one team has ever repeated as NFC champions in the modern era — the Seahawks themselves in 2014–15. History is against them, but this roster is built to compete at the highest level.
Schedule Outlook: Seattle hosts the Rams, 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers, and New England at Lumen Field. Road trips to Philadelphia, Denver, and Washington are significant tests. Three NFC West road games are always among football's most difficult.
Prediction: Repeating as Super Bowl champions is one of football's hardest achievements. FanDuel's -135 over 10.5 wins is the market's strongest over conviction in the NFC West, reflecting genuine belief that Seattle belongs in the 11-win conversation. Expect 10–12 wins and another NFC title game appearance.
The Rams' win total has been raised to 11.5 by FanDuel — the joint-highest in the NFL alongside Baltimore — with the over at an even +100. That reflects a market acknowledging Los Angeles is a legitimate 12-win team while building in some cushion on a high line. Matthew Stafford's return at age 38 following his NFC MVP season is the season's most compelling storyline. Los Angeles opens 2026 in Melbourne, Australia, in the NFL's historic international debut — a Week 1 NFC West showdown against San Francisco.
Schedule Outlook: The Rams host the 49ers, Seahawks, Bills, Cowboys, Green Bay, and the Chiefs. Road challenges at Seattle, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Denver are the most demanding tests of the slate.
Prediction: The Rams' 11.5 win total is the NFC's highest projection. The even-money +100 over still carries value for a team with Stafford at his peak. Los Angeles is the Super Bowl LXI co-favorite and the most likely team to avenge their NFC Championship loss to Seattle.
San Francisco's 12-5 season ended in NFC Championship heartbreak, and the 49ers enter 2026 as NFC co-contenders at +550. The defining challenge: the 49ers will travel over 38,000 miles this season — the most of any team in NFL history — opening in Melbourne (Week 1 vs. the Rams) and closing their international calendar in Mexico City (Week 11 vs. Minnesota at Estadio Azteca).
Prediction: The 49ers' +115 over odds reflect the travel burden and early-season vulnerability. Kyle Shanahan's team is talented enough to absorb the schedule, but the NFC West is the most competitive division in football. Every game will matter. The +115 over 10.5 wins carries real value for a team of this quality. 10–12 wins is the realistic range.
The Cardinals are at the bottom of the NFC West projections with a 4.5-win total. Playing in the Hall of Fame Game (Aug. 6 vs. Carolina) in honor of Larry Fitzgerald's 2026 induction is the preseason highlight. Competing in the NFC West — against the Seahawks, Rams, and 49ers — makes wins extremely difficult to come by.
Prediction: Arizona is a 3–5 win team building for the future. The talent gap between the Cardinals and the rest of the NFC West is substantial. Patience and player development are the 2026 priorities. Long-term, Arizona's rebuild is one of the league's most interesting journeys.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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