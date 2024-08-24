NFL Preseason Week 3 Best Bets for Sunday's Games

The NFL's preseason concludes with three contests on Sunday. Once completed, the next act for the shield will be the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs booting it away to begin the regular season.

Varying agendas make this trio of games a bit odd. In the first contest, the Tennessee Titans will still be checking out Will Levis and other starters, but at home, the New Orleans Saints are packing it in at home to get a closer look at Spencer Rattler in lieu of Derek Carr.

The middle kickoff is in Denver where the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos are both deploying backups. Arizona has punted most of the preseason, and Denver's work is done after naming Bo Nix the team's starting quarterback.

Finally, the Washington Commanders are putting an end to Jayden Daniels' outstanding preseason. They'll sit him as they host the New England Patriots, who have the league's lone remaining starting QB competition. We still don't know if it's Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye for the Pats.

Where does the betting value lie in these contests?

Sunday's Best NFL Preseason Week 3 Bets

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

This is a bet on momentum -- and superior backup quarterbacks. There's plenty at stake for the signal-callers suiting up.

The visiting Cardinals will start Clayton Tune on Sunday, marking his first turn in the rotation ahead of Desmond Ridder as they battle for the backup job. Tune (5.98 yards per attempt) has been outplayed by Ridder (7.70 YPA) this preseason, so this is perhaps a look at Tune with better surrounding personnel.

On the flip side, the Broncos have the same issue. Jarrett Stidham (5.67 YPA) has been outplayed by Zach Wilson (7.68 YPA), but they also don't want to let the guy with system experience go before being sure. Wilson is expected to play a majority of the game.

Arizona hasn't played starters all preseason, limping to an 0-2 record, 15.0 PPG, and a -10 point differential. Denver, meanwhile, has a ton of momentum with a 2-0 record behind 30.5 PPG and a +29 point differential. Given the Ponies are also at home with season-ticket holders to please, I'll take them to cover a field goal en route to another victory.

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders

This game reminds me of a Week 4 preseason contest in 2014 when the Oakland Raiders seemed sure that Derek Carr was going to be their backup -- until he came out and lit the Seattle Seahawks on fire for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns in under a half.

Carr became undeniable in that moment, and I'm expecting a motivated Drake Maye to do the same. Maye showed great flashes in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles before this contest that isn't meaningful for Washington.

Two of New England's three offensive touchdowns this preseason have come when Maye has been under center, so an additional look at him could be a huge deviation from this team's 15.0 PPG average to this stage.

Washington also plays extremely fast on offense, which should allow for a solid tempo in this contest overall. I'll take New England to exceed expectations on offense here as Maye cements the starting job for the Patriots' rebuilding year, and Washington should add enough as a 6.5-point 'dog to hit the over. This is a spot where a team total -- usually unavailable in preseason markets -- would be ideal.

