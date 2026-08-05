Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

White Sox vs. Red Sox NRFI (-130)

Pirates at Brewers NRFI (-158)

Tigers at Mariners NRFI (-125)

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

Check out the top home run picks for today.

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs. Sonny Gray (7:11 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 5 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is my favorite NRFI on the board.

Sonny Gray has been one of baseball's more reliable starters, entering Wednesday at 13-2 with a 2.93 ERA for the Boston Red Sox. He consistently attacks hitters early in counts, limiting free passes and forcing weak contact.

On the other side, Sean Burke owns an impressive 3.04 ERA with 140 strikeouts, giving the Chicago White Sox a legitimate chance to keep Boston quiet in the opening frame, as well.

I like both of these starters, and while each offense has some quick-strike power, I think we’ll see Gray and Burke put up zeros in the first.

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Kyle Harrison (7:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 5 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even though Paul Skenes has struggled a bit lately, his stuff remains elite as he still has a 2.55 FIP over his past five starts. He enters with 156 strikeouts and continues to miss bats at an exceptional rate, notching 18 Ks over his past two starts.

Kyle Harrison has quietly been outstanding this year and is breaking out for the Milwaukee Brewers, posting an 8-2 record with a 3.01 ERA, 29.6% strikeout rate and 13.4% swinging-strike raye.

Both pitchers are capable of working clean first innings, and neither offense has consistently been among MLB's best early offenses in recent weeks, with the Pittsburgh Pirates sitting next to last in wOBA over the last 14 days.

Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson vs. Bryan Woo (9:41 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Aug 6 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bryan Woo has shown solid strikeout ability with 122 punchouts, while the Seattle Mariners‘ pitchers generally benefits from one of the league's more pitcher-friendly home parks. Woo certainly enjoys his home stadium, notching a 2.35 FIP and 29.6% K rate at T-Mobile Park

The Detroit Tigers give the ball to Drew Anderson. A reliever for most of the year, Anderson has specialized in being effective in short bursts, which is exactly what we need here. On the season, he’s pitched to a 3.15 SIERA and 28.3% strikeout rate.

With T-Mobile Park suppressing offense and neither lineup being especially explosive in the opening inning, this is another strong NRFI candidate.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.