MLB Props Today: 3 MLB Player Props to Target on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Will Warren Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Kyle Harrison Under 14.5 Outs Recorded (+118)

Manny Machado RBI (+115)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Cardinals vs. Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

Will Warren - Strikeouts Will Warren Under Aug 5 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Despite Will Warren having a superb outing in his most recent start — going 6.2 shutout innings with seven punchouts against the Chicago Cubs — I think he’ll struggle to get to five strikeouts in tonight’s clash with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The matchup has a lot to do with it. St. Louis is one of the lowest-strikeout teams in baseball. For the year, the Red Birds have the fifth-lowest K rate (20.5%), and they’re striking out just 20.2% of the time over the past 14 days.

Warren’s form is the other main driver for me. In spite of him cooking the Cubs last week, Warren has mostly struggled to miss bats of late. Across his previous five appearances, he’s got a poor 7.0% swinging-strike rate and has topped out at 88 pitches.

With a short leash, meh form over the last month and a difficult matchup, Warren to go under 4.5 Ks is my favorite strikeout prop.

Pirates vs. Brewers, 7:41 p.m. ET

Kyle Harrison Outs Recorded Kyle Harrison Under 14.5 Aug 5 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is Kyle Harrison‘s first start off the IL, and I don’t envision the Milwaukee Brewers taking any risks in terms of pitch count.

Harrison got up to 68 pitches in his last rehab outing and walked three. He might have some rust to shake off, and even when he’s been fully healthy, Milwaukee has been cautious with him, with the Brew Crew keeping Harrison to 80 pitches or fewer in four of his last six MLB starts.

Also, Harrison has big-time swing-and-miss stuff, sporting a 13.4% swinging-strike rate and 29.6% K rate. It usually takes a lot of pitches to get strikeouts, and that’s led to Harrison averaging a tick under five innings per start in 2026.

When you add in that Harrison is just coming off the IL, the Brewers’ leash should be pretty darn short with him tonight.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Manny Machado +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a down year for Manny Machado, but he can still swing it versus left-handers.

Machado owns a 41.6% hard-hit rate and 48.1% fly-ball rate against southpaws in 2026. He had a field day yesterday against Eduardo Rodriguez, finishing 3 for 5 with a double and four RBI. He’ll see another lefty today in Mitch Bratt.

Bratt has thrown only 20 MLB innings this year. It’s not going well. The young left-hander has a 6.59 SIERA and 12.2% K rate. Right-handed hitters have produced a 53.5% fly-ball rate against him in a small sample.

With a .369 wOBA over his previous 68 plate appearances, Machado may be turning things around, and facing a lefty on a night when the San Diego Padres are listed at -115 to go over 4.5 runs puts Manny in a good spot to notch an RBI.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.