Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Sal Stewart (+320)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Pick Today, Daily Dinger

A’s at Reds, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Sal Stewart +310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sal Stewart has wasted no time establishing himself as one of the top bats in baseball, and he’s my favorite dinger bet today.

Stewart is at homer-friendly Great American Ball Park and will see lefty Jacob Lopez. Last year, Lopez posted some quality numbers, but he’s taken a big step back in 2026, recording a 5.32 SIERA and 18.7% K rate. He’s really struggled versus right-handed hitters, surrendering a .386 wOBA and 1.82 homers per nine innings in the split.

That makes this a great spot for Stewart as the Cincinnati Reds‘ rookie owns a .393 wOBA and huge 55.6% hard-hit rate against southpaws this campaign.

To make things even better, once Lopez exits, Stewart will face an A’s bullpen that has given up the second-most bombs per nine.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.