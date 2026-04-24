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NFL

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2026-27

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2026-27

What does the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds market look like for the 2026-27 season?

Let's take a look at the early MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Check out FanDuel's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for the full list.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27
Jeremiyah Love
Fernando Mendoza
Carnell Tate
Jordyn Tyson
Makai Lemon
Kenyon Sadiq
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jadarian Price
Denzel Boston
Ty Simpson
Mike Washington Jr.
Nick Singleton
Emmett Johnson
Eli Stowers
Jonah Coleman
Chris Brazzell
Elijah Sarratt

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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