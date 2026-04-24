NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2026-27

What does the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds market look like for the 2026-27 season?

Let's take a look at the early MVP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds, which are subject to change after this article is published.

2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Check out FanDuel's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for the full list.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 AP NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year 2026-27 Jeremiyah Love +280 Fernando Mendoza +320 Carnell Tate +750 Jordyn Tyson +850 Makai Lemon +950 Kenyon Sadiq +2000 KC Concepcion +2000 Omar Cooper Jr. +2200 Jadarian Price +2500 Denzel Boston +2700 Ty Simpson +3000 Mike Washington Jr. +3300 Nick Singleton +3500 Emmett Johnson +4000 Eli Stowers +5000 Jonah Coleman +5000 Chris Brazzell +5000 Elijah Sarratt +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.