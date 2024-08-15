NFL New Kickoff Rules, Explained

The NFL has introduced a new "Dynamic Kickoff" rule ahead of the 2024 season, one that could dramatically change kickoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL new kickoff rules.

NFL New Kickoff Rules

New NFL Kickoff Alignment Rules

The NFL new kickoff rules will still have the kicking team kick off from their own 35-yard line. But only the kicking player will be at the 35. The other 10 members of the kicking team will line up at the opposing 40-yard line.

The receiving team will line up a minimum of nine players in the setup zone.

The setup zone is a 5-yard area between the receiving team's 30- and 35-yard lines.

At least seven members of the receiving team must be lined up on the 35-yard line with standard alignment requirements (outside numbers, numbers to hashes, and inside hashes).

Players in the setup zone not lined up on the 35-yard line must be lined up in the setup zone outside the hash marks.

The receiving team may have up to two returners positioned in the landing zone.

The landing zone is the area between the receiving team's goal line and their 20-yard line.

The 10 members of the kicking team lined up at the 40-yard line may not move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone. The kicking player cannot cross the 50-yard line until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone.

The nine members of the receiving team lined up in the setup zone may not move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone. The two returners lined up in the landing zone can move at any time prior to, or during, the kick.

Once the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or end zone, the play is live.

Below is a video of the new kickoff in action during the preseason.

For the first time... the Dynamic Kickoff 🙌



📺: @ProFootballHOF Game on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/wga0LmuvtH — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2024

New NFL Kickoff Fair Catch Rules

Any kick that hits the landing zone must be returned.

Any kick that falls short of the landing zone is treated the same as a kickoff out of bounds. The play is blown dead as soon as the kick lands short, and the receiving team takes possession at their 40-yard line.

If the kick hits the landing zone and bounces into the end zone, it must either be returned or downed by the receiving team for a touchback. If it is downed, the receiving team takes possession on offense at their 20-yard line.

If the kick hits in the end zone and is downed, or if the kick goes out of the back of the end zone (in the air or off the bounce), the receiving team takes possession at their 30-yard line.

New NFL Kickoff Onside Kick Rules

Under the new rules, onside kicks will be permitted only in the fourth quarter by the trailing team.

The kicking team must declare the onside kick before the play starts.

Current onside kick rules still apply.

New NFL Kickoff Penalty Rules

If a penalty carries over to the kickoff, the setup zone and landing zone will not change. The alignment of the 10 kickoff team players and all recieving team players will not change. Only the spot of the kick will change.

Penalties on scoring players will not carry over to the kickoff. They will be applied to the Try.

Penalties on the Try may carry over, but only the placement of the kick will change.

New NFL Kickoff Safety Rules

In the event of a safety kick, the kick will be from the 20-yard line. The kicker will still have the option to use a tee. The setup zone and landing zone will not change.

Why Did the NFL Change the Kickoff Rules?

The new NFL kickoff rule seeks to "address the lowest kickoff return rate in NFL history during the 2023 season and an unacceptable injury rate on kickoffs prior to that" according to NFL Football Operations.

Last year, the NFL reported that 21.8% of kickoffs were returned -- by far the lowest rate since 1991. As of August 13th, 80% of preseason kickoffs had been returned.

