NFL Hall of Fame Game: Panthers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, How to Watch

The first preseason game of the 2026 NFL season takes place tonight as the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers meet up in the Hall of Fame Game.

Here’s everything you need to know for tonight’s preseason opener.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

When Is the Hall of Fame Game?

The Hall of Fame Game takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Playing in the Hall of Fame Game?

The Cardinals take on the Panthers.

What Are the Betting Odds for the Hall of Fame Game?

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How to Watch the Hall of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame game is on NBC and kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 NFL regular season begin?

The 2026 NFL regular season kicks off Wednesday, September 9th at 8:20 p.m. ET with a Super Bowl rematch between the Seahawks and Patriots.

How many games does each team play?

Each NFL team plays a 17-game regular season schedule over 18 weeks, with one bye week.

How many teams make the playoffs?

Fourteen teams qualify for the playoffs — seven from the AFC and seven from the NFC. The top seed in each conference receives a first-round bye.

When do the playoffs start?

The NFL playoffs begin on January 16, 2027 and conclude with Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027.

Who are the Super Bowl favorites?

Per FanDuel Sportsbook’s Super Bowl odds, the Rams have the shortest Super Bowl odds at +550, followed by the Seahawks (+1100) and Bills (+1100).

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