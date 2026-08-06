Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, up against the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (69-45) vs. Miami Marlins (58-57)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166)

ATL: -1.5 (+138) | MIA: +1.5 (-166) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 7-6, 3.24 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 5-6, 4.58 ERA

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (7-6) for the Braves and Janson Junk (5-6) for the Marlins. When Perez starts, his team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season. Perez's team has been victorious in 63.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-4. The Marlins have gone 7-8-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins have a 4-4 record in Junk's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.1%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The Braves vs Marlins moneyline has Atlanta as a -154 favorite, while Miami is a +130 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Braves are +138 to cover, and the Marlins are -166.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Aug. 6, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (67.1%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 19-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 111 opportunities.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 59-52-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have gone 24-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.3% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has gone 5-11 (31.2%).

In the 113 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-56-2).

The Marlins have gone 58-55-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 118 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .266 with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging in MLB.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .810, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .491 this season.

Harris takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .363 this season while batting .272 with 44 walks and 61 runs scored.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.477) and leads the Marlins in hits (142). He's batting .320 and with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards' .366 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .287 while slugging .392.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 109th in slugging.

Javier Sanoja has 22 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.

Jakob Marsee has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 56 walks while hitting .199.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/5/2026: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2026: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2026: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/20/2026: 9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/19/2026: 8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2026: 12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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