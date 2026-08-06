Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 6

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (61-54) vs. San Diego Padres (59-56)

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Padres.TV

Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-116) | SD: (-102)

ARI: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164)

ARI: +1.5 (-200) | SD: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kohl Drake (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 4.85 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 6-5, 5.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Kohl Drake to the mound, while Walker Buehler (6-5) will answer the bell for the Padres. Drake and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Drake's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 15-7-0 ATS record in Buehler's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Padres are 9-4 in Buehler's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (54.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Padres Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Padres moneyline has Arizona as a -116 favorite, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Padres are +164 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Padres on Aug. 6, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 29 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 24-15 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 61-53-0 against the spread in their 114 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog 63 total times this season. They've finished 30-33 in those games.

San Diego has a 26-33 record (winning 44.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Padres have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-61-1).

The Padres have put together a 63-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 102 hits, batting .245 this season with 50 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 90th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has hit 19 homers this season while driving in 62 runs. He's batting .247 this season and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 88th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Geraldo Perdomo has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .359 and a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Perdomo brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas has been key for Arizona with 90 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .402. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Manny Machado's 88 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .212 while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 140th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .240 with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .223 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 52 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Padres Head to Head

8/5/2026: 10-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-4 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/4/2026: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/3/2026: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/9/2026: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/8/2026: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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