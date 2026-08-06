Fantasy Football QB Rankings: Top 20 Quarterback Rankings for 2026

RB Rankings at a Glance

Josh Allen Lamar Jackson Drake Maye Joe Burrow Jayden Daniels

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 20 quarterback rankings for redraft leagues as of August 5.

QB Rankings for Fantasy Football

Rank Player Team 1 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 3 Drake Maye New England Patriots 4 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 5 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 6 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 7 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears View Full Table ChevronDown

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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