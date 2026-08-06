Fantasy Football TE Rankings: Top 15 Tight Ends for 2026

TE Rankings at a Glance

Brock Bowers Trey McBride Colston Loveland Tucker Kraft Tyler Warren

Training camps are in full swing, depth charts are beginning to take shape and fantasy football draft season is quickly approaching.

Here’s our top 15 tight end rankings for PPR formats as of August 5.

These rankings are designed for full-PPR redraft leagues.

TE Rankings for Fantasy Football

Based on 12-team, full PPR formats

Rank Player Team 1 Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders 2 Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals 3 Colston Loveland Chicago Bears 4 Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers 5 Tyler Warren Indianapolis Colts 6 Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions 7 Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland Browns View Full Table ChevronDown

Check our our fantasy football WR rankings.

Fantasy Football FAQ

What's the difference between PPR and non-PPR scoring? PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards.

PPR (Points Per Reception) gives players points for each catch, which typically elevates receiver value and makes your league’s overall scoring less reliant on touchdowns. There’s also half-PPR scoring, which awards 0.5 points per catch. Standard scoring doesn’t give any points for receptions, counting only touchdowns and yards. How many teams are in a fantasy football league? Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams.

Leagues usually feature 10 to 12 teams. Who are the best fantasy football sleepers in 2026? Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article.

Here’s our fantasy football sleepers article. What's the difference between season-long and DFS strategy? Season-long rewards consistency and floor; DFS rewards ceiling and volatility. High-variance boom/bust guys are usually better DFS plays than season-long anchors.

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