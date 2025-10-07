NFL Futures to Bet Entering Week 6: Can Jared Goff Win the 2025 MVP Award?

Betting futures is a fun way to follow the NFL season.

From NFL awards markets to Super Bowl odds to NFL division odds, there are plenty of markets to dig into.

Heading into this week, which NFL futures bets are on my radar at FanDuel Sportsbook? Let's dive in.

Note: All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL Futures Bets Before Week 6

Prior to this season, I was anxious to see how the Detroit Lions' offense would look without Ben Johnson calling plays.

Well, it's pretty much business as usual, with the Lions scoring at least 34 points in four straight games.

As a result, I'm into Jared Goff's MVP odds at this +1400 number as the MVP market is fairly wide open after Josh Allen (+135).

Goff has been outstanding through five games, posting a 75.2% completion percentage with 12 passing scores -- both of which are league-leading marks. He's also averaging 9.22 adjusted yards per attempt, a career-best clip (as is the completion percentage).

We're still dealing with small samples, of course, but if Goff can match or outdo the excellent numbers he put up alongside Johnson, that'll undoubtedly be a feather in his cap.

Also working in his favor is that the Lions are once again one of the NFL's elite teams. They're 4-1 and carry the third-shortest Super Bowl odds (+800). Not only does notching a lot of wins help Goff's potential MVP case, it also gives him several chances to play in showpiece games, and having a quality showing in headline games is something that can carry a lot of weight in MVP talks.

One such game is coming up in Week 6 as the Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. If Goff is able to go into Arrowhead, play well and get a win, his MVP odds will likely shorten -- making this an intriguing time to jump in.

It's not even 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars got one of the better wins in recent franchise history, and here I am throwing water on the fire.

While the Jags look like a solid squad, I'm just not totally sure I buy into them yet, and that pushes me toward the under on their win total.

A big part of it for me is how many turnovers the Jags' defense is generating. Through five games, Jacksonville has an astounding 14 takeaways. No other team has more than 10. The Jaguars have recorded 10 interceptions. No other team has more than seven.

In 2024, the Jags' defense had six picks and nine takeaways for the season. Yes, the whole entire 2024 season.

Producing that few of turnovers last year was a fluke, but it's now swung too far in the other direction in 2025. Eventually, things will level out, so the Jaguars' D is due for negative regression in the turnover department.

I also have concerns about their offense. Trevor Lawrence made some big-time plays down the stretch in the MNF win over Kansas City, but he's underwhelmed this year. His clip of 5.59 adjusted yards per attempt is his worst mark since his rookie year, and the same goes for his QBR (48.8) and passer rating (78.8).

Lastly, the schedule doesn't get much easier over the next two weeks as the Jags host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 before getting the Los Angeles Rams in an international game in Week 7. Both of those clashes figure to be tight spreads -- Jacksonville is a 1.5-point favorite over Seattle -- and shape up as swing games as far as this win total is concerned.

In addition, the Jags also have two games against the Indianapolis Colts remaining on their slate as well as games at the Denver Broncos and against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Between the impending takeaways regression, my worries about the Jags' offense and the upcoming schedule, there's enough for me to take the under on 10.5 wins.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

