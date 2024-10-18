NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 7

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 7

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Packers -2.5 (-120)

Total: Titans-Bills Over 40.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Tony Pollard Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

As Tyjae Spears battles a hamstring injury for weekly availability, the Tennessee Titans' backfield has ended up largely Pollard's. He's logged 66.5% of the snaps and averaged 15.0 totes per game in this time. Though an 8.5-point unfavorable spread isn't an ideal condition for a rushing prop, the Buffalo Bills are numberFire's eighth-worst schedule-adjusted rush defense and just revitalized a lackluster New York Jets running game on Monday. Buffalo still has mounting injuries on its defense, so on a short week, our Week 7 fantasy football projections expect 82.2 rushing yards from Pollard in Sunday's game.

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -1.5 (-110)

Total: Lions-Vikings Under 50.5 (-110)

Player Prop: David Njoku Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Njoku's role was excellent last week as he played 74% of the snaps and was targeted 7 times on 23 pass attempts. This week, Njoku gets to face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that allowed 10 total catches and 132 combined yards two weeks ago to the Baltimore Ravens' stable of tight ends. Our NFL player projections peg Njoku to rack up 43.3 receiving yards.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Patriots +5.5 (-105)

In a battle of bad teams, this just feels like too high a number for the Jacksonville Jaguars to be favored by at a neutral site. Drake Maye showed promise in his New England Patriots debut last week despite a tough matchup against the Houston Texans, so he should be able to find even more success against Jacksonville's 32nd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense. These two teams both sit inside the bottom four of our power rankings, which also suggests that should be a much tighter spread.

Total: Seahawks-Falcons Over 50.5 (-118)

Player Prop: Tank Dell Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bill -8.5 (-115)

Total: Seahawks-Falcons Over 50.5 (-118)

Player Prop: George Kittle Any Time Touchdown (+165)

Kittle has enjoyed one of the best red zone roles in the NFL this season. He's 10th among all pass catchers in red-zone target share (35.5%) and is tied for the league lead in red-zone targets per game (2.2). That's helped him tie for the league lead with 5 receiving touchdowns -- a mark he could add to on Sunday against a Kansas City defense that's permitted the highest target rate to opposing tight ends.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bengals -5.5 (-108)

Total: Patriots-Jaguars Under 41.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Any Time Touchdown (+165)

Smith-Njigba enjoys a 20.3% target share, 26.9% red-zone target share, and 38.5% end-zone target share and will play indoors for a game that’s showing a 1.5-point spread and 50.5 over/under. To add, JSN is due for scoring regression. He’s the only player in the league who has logged at least 49 targets for just one tuddy. 25 players across the league have drawn 42 targets, and 20 of those guys have scored a minimum of 2 touchdowns.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -1.5 (-110)

Total: Jets-Steelers Under 38.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Drake Maye Over 201.5 Passing Yards (-113)

The Patriots’ passing attempts are up to 33.0 per game over the last three compared to 25.7 over the first three games of the season. In Maye’s first start, New England finally hit 200 passing yards as the rookie reached 243 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. As 5.5-point underdogs in Week 7 against the Jaguars, a negative game script is likely once again. The Pats’ attempts should stay up, and the over for Maye’s passing prop looks tempting after he logged 7.4 yards per passing attempt last week.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Bengals -5.5 (-108)

Total: Titans-Bills Over 40.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Jordan Addison Over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

With the Detroit Lions not having Aidan Hutchinson rushing the passer while allowing the highest target rate (24.5%) and 10th-most yards per route run to WRs (1.71), via NextGenStats, there is room for Justin Jefferson AND Addison to eat on Sunday. In the three games where Addison has been active this season, he's logging a 20.5% target share, 33.3% air yards share, and a team-high 17-yard average depth of target with a solid 1.91 yards per route run.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Lions' Moneyline (+108)

Even with Hutchinson out and the Minnesota Vikings coming off a bye, I've still got the Lions favored in this game. Their offense is diverse enough to thrive in all matchups, and Jared Goff shredded the Vikings' defense whenever they failed to pressure him last year. I've got faith he can do that again even with the Vikings clearly a step above last year's unit.

Total: Bills-Titans Over 40.5 (-115)

Player Prop: Joe Mixon Over 84.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards (-114)

