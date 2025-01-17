NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for the Divisional Round

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Expert Picks for the Divisional Round

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Texans +8.5 (-108)

Total: Lions' Team Total Over 33.5 (-110)

I'm not betting against Jayden Daniels' chances to keep pace, but the Detroit Lions should score in bunches on numberFire's 25th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense this season, which is easily the worst left in the dance. Situatuonal miscues by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hid the fact that the Washington Commanders ceded 6.5 yards per play last week. This is my favorite way to back Detroit.

Player Prop: David Montgomery Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Austan Kas, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -9.5 (-110)

Total: Ravens-Bills Under 51.5 (-114)

Player Prop: Austin Ekeler Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

In a neutral game script in the Wild Card Round, Ekeler played just three fewer snaps than Brian Robinson and totaled 3 catches for 26 yards. If the Commanders get into a hole at the Lions, Ekeler could take over this backfield, and he's averaging 30.5 receiving yards per game this season, including 39.4 receiving yards per game in losses.

Kenyatta Storin, Senior Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Rams +6.5 (-115)

Total: Rams-Eagles Under 43.5 (-105)

The Philadelphia Eagles enter this contest ranked first in schedule-adjusted defense while the Los Angeles Rams' D is peaking at just the right time, allowing fewer than 10 points in four straight games (excluding Week 18). Additionally, both teams rank in the bottom half of pass rate over expectation (Philadelphia is last), and our Brandon Gdula projects this to be the slowest of the four games in pace. Both teams were in matchups that fell below this number in the Wild Card Round.

Player Prop: Marquise Brown Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Aidan Cotter, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Rams +6.5 (-115)

Total: Texans-Chiefs Over 41.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Xavier Worthy Any Time Touchdown (+210)

Worthy scored in half of his regular season games, so right away I'm interested in his +210 any time touchdown scorer odds with the Kansas City Chiefs sporting a 25-point implied team total. But the rookie's recent red zone role is what really seals the deal here; across his last three games, Worthy output a 30% red zone opportunity share, notching 8 red zone targets and 3 red zone rush attempts. It doesn't hurt that the Houston Texans let up the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide recievers, nor that Worthy saw a season-high 11 targets against them in Week 16.

Annie Nader, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Rams +6.5 (-115)

Total: Ravens-Bills Over 51.5 (-106)

Player Prop: James Cook 90-Plus Rushing Plus Receiving Yards (+170)

Cook saw increased reps in the Wild Card Round, something we should expect to see again this weekend. He has totaled 90 yards in 50.0% of games (7 out of 14 contests) where he played at least 40.0% of the snaps. That's up from the 36.4% implied probability on these +175 odds. Great value aside, it's easy to be high on Cook after seeing him handle 23 carries for 120 yards in a game where he was hardly called upon in the fourth.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread/Moneyline: Rams +6.5 (-115)

Total: Texans-Chiefs Over 41.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Jayden Daniels Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

We've seen Daniels get back to creating with his legs as he's scampered for 66-plus rushing yards in four of his last seven starts. Besides the Lions playing man coverage at the highest rate in the league -- and presenting Daniels with more chances where defenders have their back turned to him -- Detroit's defense is also giving up the second-most yards per carry (6.2) and ninth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (1.23) to QBs, via Next Gen Stats.

Jim Sannes, Managing Editor

Spread/Moneyline: Texas +8.5 (-108)

Total: Texans-Chiefs Over 41.5 (-110)

Player Prop: Lamar Jackson 80-Plus Rushing Yards (+310)

Jackson got 81 rushing yards last week, his 4th time in 7 career playoff games hitting or exceeding that mark. He did so thanks in part to 10 designed rushes, his second time topping 7 this year. This is too big of a game for the Baltimore Ravens not to spam their most lethal threat, allowing me to swing for the fences with the alt market.

