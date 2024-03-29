NFL Draft Betting: What Will the Cowboys Do With Their First Pick in 2024?

Year in and year out, plenty of eyes are always on the Dallas Cowboys. Postseason failures continue to plague the once great franchise. Following the deflating end to the 2023 season -- the 48-32 loss against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round -- Dallas could use some upgrades in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys haven't done much in free agency. They've only gotten weaker after losing Dorance Armstrong, Tony Pollard, Dante Fowler Jr., Tyron Smith, and Tyler Biadasz in free agency. Dallas seems to be leaning on their usual strategy -- don't spend the big bucks and draft and develop instead.

Despite the disappointing start to the offseason, the Cowboys are still the favorite to win the NFC East (+120) for the 2024 season when looking at FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds. Where things currently stand, Dallas needs to do some serious work in the draft to acquire instant-impact rookies. America's Team makes their first selection with the 24th pick in the first round. This will set the tone for the Boys' 2024 draft class. What position could Dallas select with its first pick?

FanDuel Sportsbook has NFL Draft odds available for which position a wide range of teams will take with their first pick. Let's look at the Cowboys' odds and which position seems like the best bet.

2024 NFL Draft - Position of Dallas Cowboys First Drafted Player FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Offensive Lineman -170 Defensive Lineman/Edge +430 Wide Receiver +600 Cornerback +750 Linebacker +1300 Quarterback +4500 Tight End +6000 View Full Table

Based on the odds, the Cowboys targeting the trenches is the expectation for their first pick. The offensive tackle position has a gaping hole following Tyron Smith's departure. Plus, the right-tackle position was already concerning following Terence Steele's struggles in the 2023 season.

The needs up front go beyond just the tackle spots. Biadasz signed with the Washington Commanders, leaving a void at starting center. Brock Hoffman is in line for the spot, but he has made only two starts in his two-year career. There could also be a debate surrounding if T.J. Bass is good enough to fill left-guard if Tyler Smith officially makes the move to left-tackle.

But this week, coach Mike McCarthy stated the current plan is to keep Smith at left guard. Why wouldn't you? Smith just had an exceptional season at guard, posting a 72.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade.

If this is plan, then the left-tackle spot is wide open. Throwing any rookie into left-tackle is risky, but Dallas better be sure to at least acquire the best talent they can possibly get. That would likely mean using their first pick on an offensive tackle.

The Cowboys are no stranger to spending high draft capital on the O-line. Since 2011, Dallas took Tyron Smith (2011), Travis Frederick (2013), Zack Martin (2014), and Tyler Smith (2022) in the first round. Each selection worked out wonderfully. This franchise knows what they are doing when it comes to scouting the offensive line.

JC Latham of Alabama, Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma, and Troy Fautanu of Washington are prospects who could be atop the wish list.

After ranking 16th in rushing yards allowed per attempt, the interior of the Cowboys' defensive line is still a concern. Jonathan Hankins left in free agency, which pretty much leaves a group of three-techniques at defensive tackle. This includes Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston.

Mazi Smith figures to be a huge piece for 2024. The 2023 first-rounder barely made an impact in his rookie season. More than likely, Dallas will give Smith another year, but if they decided to add another defensive tackle, Jer'Zhan Newton from Illinois could be an intriguing target.

There could also be an opportunity to add some depth at defensive end. Armstrong's departure leaves some snaps up for grabs, and Chop Robinson of Penn State and Laiatu Latu of UCLA are potential targets who could fill that void.

But Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are an elite defensive end duo. Does adding edge depth equate to a first-round pick, though? The +430 odds suggests it's a longshot.

Dallas drafting an offensive lineman is probably the most likely pick, but a wideout is in the picture. At a minimum, a wide receiver feels far more likely than the +600 odds suggest.

CeeDee Lamb pretty much carried the receiving corps by himself last season. Brandin Cooks was up and down with only 657 receiving yards, and Jalen Tolbert is now in line for the third receiving spot after totaling only 268 receiving yards in 2023.

The need for a wideout alongside Lamb is still there. The 24th pick is an ideal slot for this position, too. The Cowboys could use some speed to hit more deep shots down the field. Xavier Worthy, who had a record-breaking 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the combine, from Texas could be a match made in heaven. Worthy could develop into an elite deep threat. Brian Thomas Jr. of LSU has also jumped up draft boards with his large 6-foot-4 frame and ability to rack up yards after the catch (YAC).

As previously mentioned, I still believe that offensive line is the mostly likely route for the Cowboys' first pick, but wide receiver (+600) could be a worthy wager due to the tantalizing odds.

