NFL Draft Betting: Which Position Will the Seahawks Select With Their First Pick in 2024?

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era with Pete Carroll becoming an advisor for the organization. Seattle made a splash hire by acquiring one of the game's hot, up-and-coming names -- Mike Macdonald. Following one successful season as Michigan's defensive coordinator at the college ranks, Macdonald returned to the Baltimore Ravens and helped the defense return to one of the league's best units over a two-year stint.

At only 36, Macdonald is the youngest head man in the NFL. The Seahawks will look to inject this franchise with more exciting youth in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

After a surprise playoff appearance in the 2022 season, Seattle fell short of the postseason in a weak NFC in 2023. The Seahawks made few notable moves in free agency, mostly focusing on retention. Still, several key starters departed, creating new needs for Seattle.

FanDuel Sportsbook continues to offer NFL Draft odds for which position teams will select with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This includes the Seahawks, who could be looking to target the trenches. Here are the odds for this market, followed by a breakdown of the top three shortest lines.

NFL Draft Odds

2024 NFL Draft - Position of Seattle Seahawks First Drafted Player FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Offensive Lineman -160 Defensive Lineman/Edge +175 Quarterback +1300 Cornerback +1500 Tight End +2600 Safety +2800 Wide Receiver +2900 View Full Table

As previewed, the trenches seem like the clear target for Seattle's first selection, which is the 16th pick in the first round. The most notable departure of the offseason was guard Damien Lewis signing a wealthy four-year, $53 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Lewis had an impressive season in 2022, posting a 71.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. This dropped to 59.6 last season. Seattle's choice to pass on a pricey extension for Lewis seems like the wise choice. However, the Seahawks have a void in their interior offensive line.

Right guard Anthony Bradford had only a 51.7 PFF grade in his rookie season. Plus, the left guard spot is completely open. According to ESPN, the Seahawks finished in the bottom half of run-block win rate last season.

Seattle picking an offensive lineman first is the favorite for a reason. They must address the interior, especially if they wish to improve the run game. Various mock drafts are predicting an interior offensive lineman for the Seahawks.

A mock at Bleacher Report has Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State going to Seattle. Troy Fautanu of Washington is another popular choice among mock drafts; Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN and Gennaro Filice of NFL.com have the Seahawks drafting Fautanu.

An interior offensive line prospect feels like the obvious choice for Seattle, and the 16th pick is an ideal spot for the position. I'm in line with the odds here. I think the shortest line is the best bet.

If the Seahawks do not go offensive line, where could they pivot? The answer could still be the trenches but on the defensive side.

The interior defensive line is loaded with the likes of Leonard Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, and Jonathan Hankins. Seattle's interior is locked and ready to go for Macdonald's 3-4 defense, but the edge rusher spots are a different story.

The Seahawks still lack talent on the edge, led by Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu. Seattle's options for edge-rushing prospects at 16 are a bit more limited in comparison to the O-line, though.

If Jared Verse from Florida State slid to 16, this pick would make a lot of sense while offering great value. Laiatu Latu of UCLA is another prospect that would fit the mold.

There's a big leap in the odds following defensive lineman/edge. Quarterback has the third-shortest line at +1300. This is a clear long shot.

Geno Smith inked a three-year contract last offseason following his breakout 2022 campaign. His play declined last season, going from 4,282 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns to 3,624 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. If Smith's play continues to slide, the Seahawks could pull the trigger on drafting a potential franchise signal-caller.

However, I'm not sure if Seattle is willing to take that risk yet. Smith would likely need to have another underwhelming season for the Seahawks to make this decision.

Plus, who would Seattle even draft at 16? Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (North Carolina), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) are the top four QBs on most draft boards. All four prospects could likely fall within the top 11 or 12 picks. The Minnesota Vikings will be an obvious roadblock for one of these quarterbacks to slide to Seattle, as the Vikings hold the 11th pick.

Following the top four QB prospects, there's a notable drop-off to Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington). Both prospects are currently on track for the second round. It's highly unlikely that the Seahawks would reach on either player.

For Seattle to take a QB with their first pick, it would likely take a trade up. Banking on the Seahawks trading up for this line is far too risky.

As previously mentioned, Seattle targeting the interior offensive line feels like the clear choice with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

