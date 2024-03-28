NFL Draft Betting: Which Position Will the Dolphins Select With Their First Pick in 2024?

Under coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins appeared in their second consecutive postseason in 2023. However, the Dolphins once again fell short in the Wild Card round, losing 26-7 to the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Detroit Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years last season, Miami now holds the longest playoff win drought in the NFL with their last victory taking place in 2000. The Fins are looking to take the next step in McDaniel's third season.

The offseason has featured big changes for the defense. Anthony Weaver, who was the Baltimore Ravens' assistant head coach and defensive line coach over the past two seasons, replaced Vic Fangio as Miami's defensive coordinator. Some key pieces were also lost in free agency, including Christian Wilkins.

It's been a shaky offseason so far, but the Dolphins can get back on track with a strong showing in the 2024 NFL Draft. Miami lost their 2023 first-rounder following an investigation for tampering. This year, the Fins hold a first-rounder once again with the No. 21 pick.

FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL Draft odds are offering lines for the position of the first player drafted by various teams. The Dolphins are one of the squads with odds available for this market.

Here are the odds for which position Miami could take first. Which position makes the most sense for the Fins in the first round?

NFL Draft Odds

2024 NFL Draft - Position of Miami Dolphins First Drafted Player FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Offensive Lineman -140 Defensive Lineman/Edge +220 Cornerback +550 Wide Receiver +1900 Tight End +2200 Quarterback +3400 Safety +4000 View Full Table

The Dolphins did not only sustain losses on defense. Robert Hunt inked a massive five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. After recording a 77.1 grade via Pro Football Focus (PFF) last season, Hunt was rewarded with the most guaranteed money ever for an interior offensive lineman ($63 million).

Miami probably made the wise decision to not empty the bank for Hunt, but it also creates a clear concern at guard. The Fins re-signed Robert Jones and still have Isaiah Wynn for the starting guard spots. But Wynn started in only seven games last season, and Jones has essentially been a career backup as he made five starts in 2023.

Injuries have also been a constant problem for Miami's offensive line, especially last season. With the 21st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dolphins are in a prime spot to add some much-needed youth and talent to their offensive line.

Jackson Powers-Johnson out of Oregon or Graham Barton from Duke could be options if Miami wants to target an interior offensive lineman. Troy Fautanu of Washington or Amarius Mims of Georgia are options that would give the Fins more versatility. Both players have the ability to play in the interior but could kick out to tackle if veteran left tackle Terron Armstead continues to battle injuries.

Targeting a defensive lineman would also make a lot of sense with the 21st pick. Either way, I expect Miami to upgrade the trenches.

Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips come off major injuries, but it seems unlikely that the Dolphins would take an edge rusher after the addition of Shaquil Barrett in free agency. Taking a defensive tackle would make plenty of sense after seeing Wilkins and Raekwon Davis depart in the offseason.

Miami went cheap for addressing defensive tackle, signing Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, and Neville Gallimore. None of these players are true needle movers and each tackle is only on a one-year contract.

Fortunately, there could be several first-round defensive tackle prospects available. Byron Murphy II from Texas and Jer'Zhan Newton from Illinois are viewed as the top tackle prospects in the 2024 class. If either prospect is available, I believe the Dolphins will snatch one up.

Miami taking a defensive lineman with their first pick is my favorite line for this market. The need fits like Cinderella's slipper, and the Fins are in the ideal spot to land one of the top defensive tackles. The +220 odds make this even more intriguing.

Cornerback has the third-shortest line at +550. This one feels like more of a longshot. The first-round cornerback talents are certainly there.

Cooper DeJean of Iowa, Quinyon Mitchell of Toledo, and Terrion Arnold of Alabama will likely be the first cornerbacks off of the board. However, there's a good chance that all three players are drafted before the Dolphins' turn comes up. Miami would then be in a scenario where they could need to reach on Nate Wiggins from Clemson or Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama.

This doesn't feel like a need that's big enough to reach on a prospect. I'm not sure if Miami will have any intentions of taking a corner in the first round no matter what.

Jalen Ramsey still calls South Beach home, and Kendall Fuller was signed to replace Xavien Howard, who remains a free agent. Cam Smith was the Fins' second-round pick in 2023, and he barely touched the field in his rookie season. Smith could be a wild card and push for some playing time in 2024.

I'm not a fan of the Dolphins drafting a cornerback with their first selection, although the +550 odds are tantalizing. If I have to circle one line, it's Miami taking a defensive lineman.

