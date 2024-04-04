NFL Draft Betting: What Will the Jaguars Do With Their First Pick?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have some needs to fill in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they own the No. 17 overall pick in the first round. Round 1 kicks off on April 25th.

Jacksonville is looking to make up for what was a disappointing season, missing the playoffs one year after making it to the AFC Divisional Round. With Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson leading the way for this team, they'll have their sights set on a return to the postseason.

Heading into the offseason, they needed to fill a need on the offensive line and in their secondary. After signing center Mitch Morse, the focus should be shifted to the secondary -- specifically cornerback.

FanDuel Sportsbook has NFL Draft odds available for which position a wide range of teams will take with their first pick. Let's dive into the Jaguars' odds and which position seems like the best bet.

NFL Draft Odds

Position of Jacksonvile's First Pick Odds Cornerback +105 Wide Receiver +250 Defensive Lineman/Edge +380 Offensive Lineman +470 Safety +5000 Tight End +10000 Linebacker +10000 View Full Table

With a lot of offensive players expected to go early in the first round, the Jaguars should have a number of defenders to choose from, and the market lists cornerback as the favorite.

Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke has already made it clear that they're looking to add at corner, stating so at the combine. The Jaguars signed long-time veteran Ronald Darby to join in with their current duo of Tyson Campbell and Travon Walker. Ultimately, they struggled big time against the pass in 2023, letting up the seventh-most yards through the air. This is a clear spot for them to improve.

Looking at the field of who could be available around pick 17, Iowa's Cooper DeSean is the best CB in the class, ranked as the ninth overall prospect on Pro Football Focus and expected to go as early as top 10. That'll leave the Jaguars to likely look at corners such as Quinyon Mitchell out of Toledo, Alabama's Terrion Arnold, or Clemson's Nate Wiggins.

At least one of these defensive backs is expected to be there and would give a huge boost to a Jaguars team trying to find themselves back in the playoffs. They're going to need it with the offenses that have been formed in the AFC South, especially the Houston Texans.

At +250 odds, wide receiver is in the conversation for the Jaguars after Calvin Ridley left in free agency for the Tennessee Titans.

Jacksonville seems to have the trio they want heading into the season, as both Christian Kirk and Zay Jones are expected to return. The third member of their WR group will be former Buffalo Bills wideout Gabriel Davis. Davis signed with the Jaguars for three-years and $39 million, so he should be expected to see a lot of action in 2024.

However, there's still a chance for them to consider a wide receiver, and that's where we start to look at Brian Thomas Jr. and Adonai Mitchell. Thomas received a 74.2 grade from PFF after his junior season at LSU. Mitchell was right behind him grade-wise, finishing his junior season at Texas with a 71.9.

If the Jaguars do go to wide receiver to further help Lawrence, there's a good chance it's one of those two.

There's a chance the Jags look to address defense early but don't take a corner -- instead going with D-Line/EDGE.

Since 2018, Jacksonville has made nine first-round picks, with six of them being defensive players -- including 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker. GM Trent Baalke has made the picks since 2021, so it wouldn't be a surprise if this is where they landed, especially if any talent falls to No. 17.

There should be plenty of defensive linemen and EDGE rushers available at this spot. Texas' Byron Murphy is an intriguing option for the Jaguars as the defensive tackle could bolster a front that currently consists of DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harrris, and the newly signed Arik Armstead.

EDGE options to help Josh Allen include Alabama's Dallas Turner and Florida State's Jared Verse. Both names could be there for Jacksonville.

The Jags are going to have a bunch of options at No. 17, but at this +380 number, D-Line/EDGE is enticing in this market.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.