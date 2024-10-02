NFL Defense With the Most Sacks This Season

With Week 4 of the NFL season now complete, several defensive units have made their mark with impressive performances. Three teams have already tallied 15 or more sacks this season, and Week 4 featured some particularly notably displays.

Let's go through the defenses that have dominated with the most sacks in Week 4 as well as throughout the season so far.

All stats are powered by numberFire.

Defenses With Most Sacks in Week 4

Team Sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 San Francisco 49ers 6 Denver Broncos 5 Indianapolis Colts 4 Washington Commanders 4 Chicago Bears 3 Los Angeles Rams 3 View Full Table

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the most sacks in the league this week, taking down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts six times during the game Sunday afternoon. The Bucs defeated the Eagles, 33-16.

The San Francisco 49ers' defense also came out on top this week with six sacks and a 30-13 win against the New England Patriots.

Defenses With Most Sacks This Season (After Week 4)

Team Sacks Minnesota Vikings 17 Denver Broncos 16 New York Giants 15 Houston Texans 14 Seattle Seahawks 14 New York Jets 14 San Francisco 49ers 14 View Full Table

The Minnesota Vikings' defense have had an explosive start to the season with 17 sacks in their first four games. Most notably, linebacker Pat Jones II leads the team with five sacks already this season.

