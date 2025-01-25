NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Championship Games

The NFL Playoffs Conference Championship schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For a breakdown of all the big games in the NFL this weekend, check out our betting preview below.

Eagles vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders (12-5) play the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in the NFC Championship game of the playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Projected Favorite: Eagles (66.51% win probability)

Eagles (66.51% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-6.5)

Philadelphia (-6.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Chiefs vs. Bills

A playoff matchup pits the Buffalo Bills (13-4) against the Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Chiefs (52.14% win probability)

Chiefs (52.14% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-1.5)

Kansas City (-1.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

