Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · ESPN FD board confirmed · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT · ❌ Cheshmi OUT
Egypt ML
+145
Draw +160 · O/U 1.5 Over -172
Salah +205 leader · Taremi +300 · BTS +105
Iran ML
+290
⚡ SALAH +205 FD MARKET LEADER · SCORED + ASSISTED vs NZ · 1 GOAL FROM EGYPT RECORD · SET-PIECE TAKER · TAREMI +300 · 60 IRAN INTL GOALS · 0 THIS WC · MARMOUSH +310 SQUAWKA VALUE · HIGHEST xG vs BEL · LOW O/U = TIGHT MATCH · BTS +105 · ❌ FATHY OUT · ❌ ABDELMAGUID OUT
Full ESPN FD board confirmed: Salah +205 (FOX also confirms), Taremi +300, Marmoush +310, Zico +330, Trezeguet +350. O/U is just 1.5 — tight match expected. Squawka makes Marmoush the value pick. Key Egyptian injuries: ❌ Fathy OUT (hamstring) and ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT (concussion protocols). Iran also missing ❌ Cheshmi.
How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer · Low-Scoring Context
Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. The O/U is just 1.5 — market expects 1-2 goals. Beiranvand stopped 23 Belgium shots. Iran's 5-back is defensively elite. Scorer bets carry real void risk on the Iran side. The strategic play is: $10 Salah +205 (Egypt's key man who scored vs NZ and takes all set pieces) + $10 Taremi +300 (Iran's only real threat, 60 intl goals) = $20 total exposure. Covers: "The chances of 3+ goals are underrated given the xG data from both sides' previous matches." ⚠️ Keep scorer stakes modest in this tight match profile.
🏆 Top Scorer Picks
⭐ FOX + ESPN FD CONFIRMED +205 · SCORED + ASSISTED vs NZ · 1 GOAL FROM EGYPT ALL-TIME RECORD · 6 SET-PIECE TAKINGS · 4 GOALS IN LAST 8 GAMES · $10→$30.50
🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah Anytime
Anytime · FD
+205
$10→$30.50
FOX and ESPN both confirm +205 FD. Morocco World News: "The 34-year-old Liverpool forward scored and assisted against New Zealand. He needs one goal to equal Hassan's all-time national team scoring record." Sportsgambler: "Salah has racked up four goals in his past eight games — back him at +200." He takes Egypt's set pieces (6 corners/free kicks confirmed by RotoWire). With Iran's 5-back designed to sit deep, Salah's ability to cut inside from the right and create moments from nothing is exactly what Egypt need. $10→$30.50.
Salah +205 — FOX/ESPN confirmed FD leader. Scored + assisted vs NZ. 1 goal from Egypt record. $10→$30.50.
💎 SQUAWKA VALUE PICK · +310 · "EGYPT'S MOST DIRECT BALL-CARRIER" · HIGHEST xG vs BEL (0.63) · 5 SHOTS · 0 GOALS SO FAR — DUE · $10→$41
🇪🇬 Omar Marmoush Anytime
+310
$10→$41
Squawka makes Marmoush the value pick: "Egypt's most direct ball-carrier from the right channel — the second-shortest goalscorer price at +260." He posted the highest xG of any Egypt player against Belgium (0.63) with 5 shots — yet has 0 goals and 0 assists in two WC appearances. He is overdue. With Iran's 5-back shape sitting deep, Marmoush's direct carrying and shooting from range is a profile that can unlock compact defences. $10→$41.
Marmoush +310 — Squawka value. 0.63 xG vs Belgium. 5 shots. 0 goals so far — due. $10→$41.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇪🇬 Egypt Scorers · ESPN FD Board Confirmed · ❌ Fathy OUT · ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT
⭐ Mohamed Salah
Liverpool · CAM/RW · ESPN +205 · FOX +205 · scored + assisted vs NZ · 1 from Egypt record · set-piece taker · 4 goals in last 8 games
+205
$10→$30.50
💎 Omar Marmoush
Man City · LW · ESPN +310 · Squawka +260 value pick · highest xG vs Belgium (0.63) · 5 shots · 0 goals — due · direct ball-carrier
+310
$10→$41
Mostafa Zico
Egypt M · ESPN +330 · scored vs NZ on first WC appearance · headered equaliser · box presence
O/U is just 1.5 goals. Beiranvand stopped 23 Belgium shots. Iran's 5-back is elite defensively. Keep scorer stakes modest. The BTS market at +105 (Lineups.com best bet) gives you plus-money coverage for both teams scoring without having to nail a specific player.
Best scorer strategy: $10 Salah +205 + $10 Taremi +300 = $20 total. If Egypt score first, Salah is most likely. If Iran score, Taremi is their only real threat with 60 intl goals. Both bets together give you the best coverage of the most probable scorers in a match where neither team has strong defensive absences (❌ Fathy OUT, ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT for Egypt, ❌ Cheshmi OUT for Iran — both defences weakened).
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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