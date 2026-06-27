Egypt vs Iran Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

⚠️ Low-Scoring Profile — Strategy for Scorer Bets

O/U is just 1.5 goals. Beiranvand stopped 23 Belgium shots. Iran's 5-back is elite defensively. Keep scorer stakes modest. The BTS market at +105 (Lineups.com best bet) gives you plus-money coverage for both teams scoring without having to nail a specific player.

Best scorer strategy: $10 Salah +205 + $10 Taremi +300 = $20 total. If Egypt score first, Salah is most likely. If Iran score, Taremi is their only real threat with 60 intl goals. Both bets together give you the best coverage of the most probable scorers in a match where neither team has strong defensive absences (❌ Fathy OUT, ❌ Abdelmaguid OUT for Egypt, ❌ Cheshmi OUT for Iran — both defences weakened).