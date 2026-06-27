Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 27

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: ABC

ABC Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Gerrit Cole

Jake Bennett vs. Gerrit Cole Records: Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34)

Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.89%

53.89% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.11%

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Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SCHN

DSN and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Framber Valdez vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Tigers (35-48), Astros (41-44)

Tigers (35-48), Astros (41-44) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.89%

56.89% Astros Win Probability: 43.11%

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Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and RSN

SNET and RSN Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Cal Quantrill

Dylan Cease vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Blue Jays (39-43), Rangers (40-42)

Blue Jays (39-43), Rangers (40-42) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.44%

56.44% Rangers Win Probability: 43.56%

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Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR

SportsNet PT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Chase Burns

Jared Jones vs. Chase Burns Records: Pirates (41-41), Reds (38-42)

Pirates (41-41), Reds (38-42) Reds Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% Reds Win Probability: 45.11%

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Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH

SNY and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Tim Mayza

Christian Scott vs. Tim Mayza Records: Mets (34-48), Phillies (46-36)

Mets (34-48), Phillies (46-36) Mets Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.40%

51.40% Mets Win Probability: 48.60%

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Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL

CHSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Michael Wacha

Davis Martin vs. Michael Wacha Records: White Sox (42-38), Royals (34-49)

White Sox (42-38), Royals (34-49) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Royals Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 61.18%

61.18% Royals Win Probability: 38.82%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and ARID

RAYS and ARID Probable Pitchers: Cole Sulser vs. Jose Cabrera

Cole Sulser vs. Jose Cabrera Records: Rays (46-33), Diamondbacks (41-40)

Rays (46-33), Diamondbacks (41-40) Rays Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 64.78%

64.78% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.22%

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Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NATS

MASN and NATS Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Foster Griffin

Brandon Young vs. Foster Griffin Records: Orioles (39-44), Nationals (41-42)

Orioles (39-44), Nationals (41-42) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 58.80%

58.80% Nationals Win Probability: 41.20%

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Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and COLR

MNNT and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mike Paredes vs. Michael Lorenzen

Mike Paredes vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Twins (39-44), Rockies (32-50)

Twins (39-44), Rockies (32-50) Twins Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 59.71%

59.71% Rockies Win Probability: 40.29%

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Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and MARQ

BREW and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. David Peterson

Kyle Harrison vs. David Peterson Records: Brewers (50-29), Cubs (44-38)

Brewers (50-29), Cubs (44-38) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.13%

52.13% Cubs Win Probability: 47.87%

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Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM

CLEG and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Logan Gilbert

Slade Cecconi vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Guardians (42-40), Mariners (42-41)

Guardians (42-40), Mariners (42-41) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 63.36%

63.36% Guardians Win Probability: 36.64%

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Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and MIAM

CARD and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Ryan Gusto

Andre Pallante vs. Ryan Gusto Records: Cardinals (42-37), Marlins (43-39)

Cardinals (42-37), Marlins (43-39) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.69%

57.69% Marlins Win Probability: 42.31%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: MLB Network and SDPA and SportsNet LA

MLB Network and SDPA and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Kyle Hart vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Padres (43-37), Dodgers (52-30)

Padres (43-37), Dodgers (52-30) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Padres Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.09%

60.09% Padres Win Probability: 39.91%

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Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn

NBCS-BA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder

Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder Records: Giants (33-48), Braves (49-31)

Giants (33-48), Braves (49-31) Giants Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Braves Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 57.15%

57.15% Braves Win Probability: 42.85%

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Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA

ABTV and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jack Perkins

Reid Detmers vs. Jack Perkins Records: Angels (34-49), Athletics (40-42)

Angels (34-49), Athletics (40-42) Angels Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels

Angels Angels Win Probability: 54.34%

54.34% Athletics Win Probability: 45.66%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.