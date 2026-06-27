Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 27
The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: ABC
- Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett vs. Gerrit Cole
- Records: Red Sox (35-46), Yankees (48-34)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -118
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.89%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.11%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Tigers (35-48), Astros (41-44)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.89%
- Astros Win Probability: 43.11%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Blue Jays (39-43), Rangers (40-42)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -196
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 56.44%
- Rangers Win Probability: 43.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Jared Jones vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Pirates (41-41), Reds (38-42)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -112
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 54.89%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.11%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott vs. Tim Mayza
- Records: Mets (34-48), Phillies (46-36)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -130
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.40%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.60%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: White Sox (42-38), Royals (34-49)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 61.18%
- Royals Win Probability: 38.82%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Sulser vs. Jose Cabrera
- Records: Rays (46-33), Diamondbacks (41-40)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 64.78%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 35.22%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Orioles (39-44), Nationals (41-42)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -112
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 58.80%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.20%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Paredes vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Twins (39-44), Rockies (32-50)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 59.71%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.29%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. David Peterson
- Records: Brewers (50-29), Cubs (44-38)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.13%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.87%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Guardians (42-40), Mariners (42-41)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -154
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 63.36%
- Guardians Win Probability: 36.64%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Ryan Gusto
- Records: Cardinals (42-37), Marlins (43-39)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -144
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.69%
- Marlins Win Probability: 42.31%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network and SDPA and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hart vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Padres (43-37), Dodgers (52-30)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.09%
- Padres Win Probability: 39.91%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Giants (33-48), Braves (49-31)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 57.15%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.85%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Angels (34-49), Athletics (40-42)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -112
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Angels
- Angels Win Probability: 54.34%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.66%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.