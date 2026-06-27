New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

⚡ LUKAKU -120 MARKET LEADER · 90 INTL GOALS · 0 THIS WC · DE BRUYNE 9 SHOTS IN 2 WC GAMES · SBR EXPLICIT PICK AT +165 · DOKU RETURNS — 5 MAN CITY GOALS SINCE MID-APRIL · NZ NO CLEAN SHEET IN 13 · JUST 2 WC GOALS · WOOD 45 INTL GOALS · BTTS 62% PROBABILITY (WHOSCORED)

Lukaku is the shortest scorer price at -120 (multiple sources confirm). SBR makes De Bruyne their explicit pick: "The only Belgian player to consistently attack the net — nine total shots, SoT in each game. NZ allows two goals to midfielders at this WC." Doku returns with 5 Man City goals since mid-April. NZ scorer market is live with BTTS at 62% probability — Wood (45 intl goals) and Just (2 WC goals) play the chaos angle.