New Zealand vs Belgium Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

New Zealand vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS · TONIGHT 11PM ET · BC PLACE VANCOUVER · FOX · GROUP G MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · New Zealand vs Belgium · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
New Zealand vs Belgium: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Lukaku -120 · De Bruyne +165 · Trossard ~+170 · Doku ~+190 ❓ · Wood +425 · Just +800
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ❓ Doku Questionable · ❌ Ngoy OUT
New Zealand ML
+1300
Draw +600 · O/U 3.5 Over +124
Belgium MUST WIN · Doku returns · Lukaku -120 leader
Belgium ML
-550
⚡ LUKAKU -120 MARKET LEADER · 90 INTL GOALS · 0 THIS WC · DE BRUYNE 9 SHOTS IN 2 WC GAMES · SBR EXPLICIT PICK AT +165 · DOKU RETURNS — 5 MAN CITY GOALS SINCE MID-APRIL · NZ NO CLEAN SHEET IN 13 · JUST 2 WC GOALS · WOOD 45 INTL GOALS · BTTS 62% PROBABILITY (WHOSCORED)
Lukaku is the shortest scorer price at -120 (multiple sources confirm). SBR makes De Bruyne their explicit pick: "The only Belgian player to consistently attack the net — nine total shots, SoT in each game. NZ allows two goals to midfielders at this WC." Doku returns with 5 Man City goals since mid-April. NZ scorer market is live with BTTS at 62% probability — Wood (45 intl goals) and Just (2 WC goals) play the chaos angle.
How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market
Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. Belgium's scoring drought (1 goal in 2 games — actually an own goal) should end tonight against NZ, who have no clean sheet in 13 straight games. Lukaku at -120 is the anchor. De Bruyne at +165 is the SBR value pick. Doku at ~+190 is conditional — confirm the official XI first. NZ scorers (Wood +425, Just +800) play the BTTS scenario (62% probability per WhoScored). ⚠️ Confirm Doku's fitness in official lineup before betting.
🏆 Top Scorer Picks
⭐ MARKET LEADER -120 · 90 INTL GOALS · 0 THIS WC · NZ 0 CLEAN SHEETS IN 13 · SQUAWKA/SPORTSGAMBLER/SI ALL BACK HIM · $10→$18.33
🇧🇪 Romelu Lukaku Anytime
Anytime · FD
-120
$10→$18.33
Squawka: "Lukaku is the shortest price in the goalscorer market at -120." Sports Interaction: "Lukaku is set to score his first goal of the tournament anytime here at -150." Sportsgambler: "Romelu Lukaku available at -159 — there's value in the odds that he finds the net at least once." Belgium's all-time top scorer with 90 international goals has been blanked in two games but now faces the worst clean-sheet record in the tournament. Against NZ's defence, Lukaku's physical presence and finishing quality should finally pay off. $10→$18.33.
Lukaku -120 — market leader. 90 intl goals. 0 this WC. NZ 0 clean sheets in 13. $10→$18.33.
💎 FOX CONFIRMED + SBR EXPLICIT PICK · +165 · ONLY BELGIAN WITH SoT IN BOTH GAMES · 9 SHOTS · NZ ALLOWS MIDFIELDERS TO SCORE · $10→$26.50
🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne Anytime
+165
$10→$26.50
FOX confirms +165 FD. SBR: "De Bruyne is the only Belgian player who has consistently attacked the net in the first two matches — he has nine total shots and a shot on goal in each game. What I also love about this matchup is that New Zealand has allowed two goals to midfielders at this World Cup." Kalshi makes De Bruyne their explicit scorer pick at +177. He inherits the space at the top of the penalty area when opposing blocks drop deep. With Doku returning to stretch NZ, De Bruyne will have even more central space. $10→$26.50.
De Bruyne +165 — FOX confirmed, SBR explicit. 9 shots in 2 games. NZ allows goals to midfielders. $10→$26.50.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Romelu Lukaku
ST · 90 intl goals · 0 this WC · market leader -120 FD · Sports Interaction -150 · Sportsgambler -159 · NZ 0 clean sheets in 13
-120
$10→$18.33
💎 Kevin De Bruyne
Man City · CAM · FOX +165 FD confirmed · SBR explicit pick · 9 shots in 2 WC games · 37 intl goals · SoT in both WC games · NZ allows goals to midfielders
+165
$10→$26.50
Leandro Trossard
Arsenal · LW · Oddschecker 17/10 (~+170) · 12 goals in 51 Belgium caps · direct threatening winger · confirmed starter
~+170
$10→$27
Jeremy Doku ❓ (confirm fit)
Man City · RW · Oddschecker 19/10 (~+190) · 5 goals since mid-April · returns from paternity leave · pace + directness vs Cacace LB · ❓ QUESTIONABLE — confirm XI
~+190
if fit
Arthur Theate (Racing Post)
Eintracht Frankfurt · CB · set-piece aerial threat · Racing Post explicit: "tasty price to profit from All White disorganisation — NZ conceded 3 WC goals from set pieces" · check FD
check FD
🇳🇿 New Zealand Scorers · BTTS 62% Probability · FanDuel Confirmed
💎 Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest · ST · Sports Interaction FD +425 · Squawka +500 · 45 intl goals · captain · aerial set-piece threat · NZ's entire attack runs through him · "the one player capable of a shock lead" (Squawka) · $10→$52.50
+425
$10→$52.50
🎯 Elijah Just
NZ CAM · Sports Interaction FD +800 · 2 WC goals (brace vs Iran) · 23rd in all-WC xG at 1.59 (SI) · tournament standout · $5 dart → $45
🎯 Just +800 (2 WC goals · 23rd xG in tournament · $5 dart → $45)
+800
⚠️ Doku Situation — Confirm Before Betting
Jeremy Doku is listed as Questionable — missed the Iran game with illness, then flew home to Belgium for the birth of his first child. He has returned to training but fitness/game time uncertain. Covers/CBS list him as Questionable; Racing Post projects him in the XI. Racing Post: "Belgian flyer Jeremy Doku has bagged five goals for Manchester City since mid-April and can take one of the many chances that he can create for himself." Do not place Doku anytime scorer bets until official lineup is confirmed ~75 minutes before kickoff. If he starts, +190 is a strong play vs NZ's left back Cacace who faces limited exposure to elite wide forwards at this level.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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