New York Knicks NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA postseason!

The Knicks have secured a spot in the playoffs, partially thanks to an outstanding regular season performance by Jalen Brunson. The point guard recorded an average of 28.7 points per game and reached the 40-point mark 11 times this season. Can this momentum transition to the postseason?

Here's what to know about the Knicks' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The New York Knicks ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 50-32 record, which was good enough to finish as the 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 2 seed faces the 7 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the New York Knicks Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 2 seed, the Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Knicks) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (76ers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Knicks win this series and advance, they would face either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

New York Knicks First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 vsPhiladelphia 6:00 PM ESPN Mon, Apr 22 vsPhiladelphia 7:30 PM TNT Thu, Apr 25 @Philadelphia 7:30 PM TNT Sun, Apr 28 @Philadelphia 1:00 PM ABC Tue, Apr 30 vsPhiladelphia TBD Thu, May 2 @Philadelphia TBD Sat, May 4 vsPhiladelphia TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 18th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +145 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 View Full Table

