New Mexico vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The New Mexico Lobos are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-599) | New Mexico State: (+430)

New Mexico: (-599) | New Mexico State: (+430) Spread: New Mexico: -13.5 (-120) | New Mexico State: +13.5 (-102)

New Mexico: -13.5 (-120) | New Mexico State: +13.5 (-102) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

New Mexico has two wins against the spread this year.

New Mexico has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

New Mexico has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

New Mexico State has posted one win against the spread this season.

One of New Mexico State's three games has gone over the point total.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lobos win (75.5%)

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Point Spread

New Mexico State is a 13.5-point underdog against New Mexico. New Mexico State is -102 to cover the spread, and New Mexico is -120.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Over/Under

A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for New Mexico-New Mexico State on Sept. 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Moneyline

New Mexico State is the underdog, +430 on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a -599 favorite.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico 28.0 104 22.0 42 54.5 3 New Mexico State 18.0 130 22.0 42 49.2 3

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth New Mexico vs. New Mexico State analysis on FanDuel Research.