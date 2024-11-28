New Mexico vs Hawaii Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The New Mexico Lobos will face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in college football action on Saturday.

New Mexico vs Hawaii Odds & Spread

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-146) | Hawaii: (+122)

New Mexico: (-146) | Hawaii: (+122) Spread: New Mexico: -2.5 (-124) | Hawaii: +2.5 (102)

New Mexico: -2.5 (-124) | Hawaii: +2.5 (102) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

New Mexico vs Hawaii Betting Trends

New Mexico has seven wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

As at least a 2.5-point favorite, New Mexico has two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, eight of New Mexico's 11 games have hit the over.

Hawaii's record against the spread in 2024 is 5-5-0.

Hawaii is 4-2 as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2024.

Of 10 Hawaii games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

New Mexico vs Hawaii Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rainbow Warriors win (51%)

New Mexico vs Hawaii Point Spread

Hawaii is an underdog by 2.5 points versus New Mexico. Hawaii is +102 to cover the spread, and New Mexico is -124.

New Mexico vs Hawaii Over/Under

The New Mexico-Hawaii matchup on Nov. 30 has been given an over/under of 61.5 points. The over is -106 and the under is -114.

New Mexico vs Hawaii Moneyline

Hawaii is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while New Mexico is a -146 favorite.

New Mexico vs. Hawaii Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico 33.8 26 38 131 61.8 11 Hawaii 20.9 117 25.6 75 52.0 11

New Mexico vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

