New Mexico vs Boise State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The top-seeded New Mexico Lobos (26-6, 17-3 MWC) are squaring off against the No. 5 seed Boise State Broncos (23-9, 14-6 MWC) in the MWC tournament on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center, at 9:30 p.m. ET airing on CBS Sports Network.

New Mexico vs. Boise State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 14, 2025

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

New Mexico vs. Boise State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: New Mexico win (57.2%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Friday's New Mexico-Boise State spread (New Mexico -1.5) or total (148.5 points).

New Mexico vs. Boise State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

New Mexico is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Boise State has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Boise State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than New Mexico covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (48%).

The Lobos have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 16 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 11 opportunities on the road.

The Broncos have performed better against the spread at home (10-4-0) than away (5-6-0) this year.

New Mexico has beaten the spread 10 times in 21 conference games.

Against the spread in MWC action, Boise State is 13-8-0 this season.

New Mexico vs. Boise State: Moneyline Betting Stats

New Mexico has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (88%) in those contests.

The Lobos have a win-loss record of 21-3 when favored by -132 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Boise State has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Boise State has finished 1-3 in those games.

The Broncos have a record of 1-2 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (33.3%).

New Mexico has an implied victory probability of 56.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

New Mexico vs. Boise State Head-to-Head Comparison

New Mexico averages 81.6 points per game (25th in college basketball) while giving up 70.7 per contest (138th in college basketball). It has a +349 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.9 points per game.

Donovan Dent's 20.5 points per game lead New Mexico and rank 10th in college basketball.

Boise State is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game, with a +310 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) and gives up 65.9 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Tyson Degenhart's team-leading 17.7 points per game rank him 83rd in college basketball.

The Lobos win the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. They record 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.3 per outing.

Nelly Junior Joseph's 11.3 rebounds per game lead the Lobos and rank third in college basketball play.

The Broncos prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. They are grabbing 34 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8.

Degenhart tops the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (297th in college basketball).

New Mexico ranks 94th in college basketball with 99.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st in college basketball defensively with 85.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Broncos' 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 90.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 94th in college basketball.

