NCAAF

2024 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2024 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The New Mexico Lobos are 0-2 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

New Mexico 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
0Montana StateAugust 24L 35-31Bobcats (-13.5)53.5
1@ ArizonaAugust 31L 61-39Wildcats (-28.5)59.5
3@ AuburnSeptember 14---
4Fresno StateSeptember 21---
5@ New Mexico StateSeptember 28---
7Air ForceOctober 12---
8@ Utah StateOctober 19---
View Full Table

New Mexico Last Game

The Lobos go into their next matchup after losing 61-39 to the Arizona Wildcats in their last outing on August 31. Devon Dampier had 260 yards on 24-of-42 passing (57.1%) for the Lobos in that matchup against the Wildcats, with three touchdowns and two picks. He also added 15 carries for 130 yards and two rushing touchdowns with his legs. In the ground game, Javen Jacobs took four carries for 40 yards (10.0 yards per carry), while adding three receptions for 11 yards in the passing game. Luke Wysong grabbed eight balls for 129 yards (averaging 16.1 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Wildcats.

New Mexico Betting Insights

  • New Mexico is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.
  • The Lobos are playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

