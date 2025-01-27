New Casino Games Spotlight: Loot Boost

The Loot Boost online slot game transports players to a vibrant, cartoon-inspired setting reminiscent of the early 1990s. Developed by Slingshot Studios, this online video slot features a 5x4 reel layout and 40 paylines, offering wins when matching symbols line up on an active payline.

The ULTRA Link&Win feature can activate up to three extra rows during the gameplay. You can bet from $0.20 to $50. Notably, this game has a medium level of volatility and a a 96.05% RTP.Loot Boost offers a hit frequency of 33.71% and a maximum win of up to 4,000x your wager. With features like Wilds, Scatters, and Power Stacks, this slot is packed with opportunities to score big. Keep reading to discover how you can get into the excitement of Loot Boost at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Loot Boost

Playing Loot Boost is a breeze. Once you enter the game, clicking the three dots reveals important game icons. Hitting “i” takes you to the game's rules, where you can access details on the game’s features.

Your bet can range from $0.20 to $50, so set your stake and click to spin the reels. You can set autoplay to play a certain number of spins without touching a button. To start the Autoplay session, you only need to set the number of spins. After these spins have finished, Autoplay will stop.

Quickspin mode lets you speed up the spin resolution without affecting the outcomes. To win, simply spin the reels and aim for matching symbol combinations. When a winning combination appears, the payout symbol will light up. With 40 paylines running from left to right, landing three matching symbols is all it takes to score a win.

Loot Boost Slot Visuals and Sounds

Loot Boost pays homage to the pixelated glory of early 90’s gaming with its theme. A serene haven unfolds where a sapphire lake cradles emerald isles. Above the grid, clouds wander lazily across the azure sky above. The whole atmosphere whispers with delightful nostalgia. It feels like a trip back to the golden age of pixel-based video games.

The game grid features traditional slot symbols arranged according to card suits. The lowest-paying cards are spades, hearts, diamonds, and clubs. Five-of-a-kind pays 10.80x - 12x.

The watermelon, plum, cherry, lemon, and grapes are high-paying symbols. The five fruits award between 15 to 48 for five-of-a-kind. The Wild Symbol pays out 60 for a five-of-a-kind win. It also substitutes for all of the symbols mentioned above. The Scatter, which can activate some other features, cannot be substituted by the wild.

Special Features of Loot Boost

There are several features in the Loot Boost online slot. These include the Wild, Power Stacks, Ultra Link&Win, and a buy feature. Read on for an overview of Loot Boost’s features:

Wild

Wild symbols create their own winning combinations when they land on a payline. They can substitute for any symbol except Coins and Scatters to help complete winning combinations. Wilds appear during both the main game and the bonus round, adding extra chances to win.

Scatter

If a scatter appears anywhere on the reels, it can form its winning combination. All bets are multiplied by the wins from scatter symbols. The base game is the only place you'll find this symbol.

Power Stacks Feature

Each spin in the main game activates this feature. Symbols can be randomly added to all the reels on every spin, covering every position. Stacked symbols are possible in the main game except for wilds and scatters. Coins and wilds are the only symbols to be stacked during bonus spins.

ULTRA Link&Win Feature

This activates whenever you get 6+ Coin symbols in any position on the 5x4 reels. All other reel positions respin while the Coins which trigger remain in place. You get three respins, which reset whenever you get an extra Coin. Triggering coins remain attached to the reels throughout the feature.

Getting 5 or 4 coins during the base game adds to the Max Mode ULTRA Link&Win feature. The total bet is multiplied by the random cash value displayed on every Cash Coin. 12x, 10x, 8x, 5x, 3x, 2x and 1x are the multiplier values. The Grand Cash, Major, Minor and Mini coins can be won with different values. These are 1,000x, 500x, 100x, and 40x the bet, respectively. By the end of the feature, all Cash and Prize Coins will have been awarded.

During the feature, you can acquire Ultra Link&Win boosters with Booster Coins. At random, up to four Cash Coins can have their value doubled by using the 2x Multiplier Booster Coin. The 2x Multiplier Booster can't double the Mini, Minor, Major, or Grand Cash Coins values.

An extra row in the Ultra Link&Win feature can be activated with the Unlock Booster Coin. ULTRA Link&Win allows you to activate up to three extra rows. You can get one respin by using the Extra Chance Booster Coin.

Buy Feature

The Buy Feature menu will be displayed when you select the active Buy Feature button. It offers instant access to ULTRA Link&Win or Max Mode ULTRA Link&Win. All three extra rows will be active when you first activate the Max Mode ULTRA Link&WinTM.

The ULTRA Link&Win feature's Buy Feature costs 45x the stake. Meanwhile, the Max Mode ULTRA Link&Win feature costs 80x the wager.

Is Loot Boost a Good Online Slot Game?

Loot Boost by Slingshot Studios offers adventuristic and rewarding gameplay. Players can experience a throwback and have fun at the same time while spinning the Loot Boost slot.

With an RTP of 96.05%, it's about par for online slots. Although it’s nice, the Ultra Link&Win Feature is just a fancy name for a respins feature. The Grand Cash Coin, worth 1,000x, is one of the substantial prizes that can be won, though. Relive the nostalgia of the '90s slot by playing Loot Boost at FanDuel Casino today!

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).