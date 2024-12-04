New Casino Games Spotlight: Hercules 10K Ways

A thrilling theme and stunning graphics bring the ancient era to life in Hercules 10K Ways which has 6x4 reels with 10,000 ways to win.

This online casino slot game features a medium-to-high volatility level, as well as an industry standard 96.1% RTP. Bets range from 0.20 to 40.

You can win as much as 6,108x your bet in this online slot real money game. ReelPlay incorporates features like Hercules Battle Spins and Cascading Wins into the game.

How to Play Hercules 10K Ways

Hercules 10K Ways features an engaging 6x4 grid with an additional vertical reel, offering up to 10,000 ways to win. The game brings the mighty Roman god Hercules to life as you spin for epic rewards.

Before diving in, check the paytable to familiarize yourself with the symbols and gameplay mechanics. Once you're ready, return to the main screen to set your bet, which can range from 0.20 to 40. When your wager is set, hit the spin button and let the adventure begin!

To win in Hercules 10K Ways, aim to match 2 or more (or 3 or more) identical symbols in consecutive positions from left to right. Landing 3+ matching symbols in a single spin triggers the cascading mechanics—winning symbols vanish, making way for new ones to fill the gaps.

Cascades continue as long as new winning combinations appear. Once no more wins occur, the cascading ends.

Hercules 10K Ways Slot Visuals and Sounds

Hercules 10K Ways is set in a barren wasteland illuminated by a warm golden light, evoking the grandeur of Greco-Roman times. The golden hues are accentuated by sunlight streaming in from the upper left corner, casting a majestic glow over the scene.

Greco-Roman structures and mountains adorn the backdrop, while the six reels are framed by towering marble pillars at the center. Above reels 2 through 5, a horizontal reel adds an extra row, increasing the total to five. To the side, a mountain crowned with ancient buildings rises above the horizon, while the foreground is scattered with rugged brown rock formations.

From the leftmost reel, line up three identical symbols to win. Hercules 10K Ways' lower-paying symbols are 9, 10, J, Q, K, and A. For 6-of-a-kind wins, they pay 0.5x to 1.2x.

Boars, hydras, Cerberus, and lions are high-paying symbols. They pay 2x to 100x the wager for a 6-of-a-kind victory. The Wild Symbol can replace any other symbol. However, the Golden Apple, which can activate the extra feature, is an exception.

Special Features of Hercules 10K Ways

Wild Hercules

As a Wild Symbol, Wild Hercules may replace any symbol except the Golden Apple. During the main game, he can only appear on the top reel. You can increase your chances of winning spins when these symbols show up.

Golden Apple

The Golden Apple is another symbol that adds to the thrill of Hercules 10K Ways. This stands as a symbol that cannot be replaced in the game. To trigger the Hercules Battle Spins Feature, land 5+ Golden Apples. In the Hercules Battle Spins feature, each Golden Apple rewards you.

Cascading Wins

When a winning symbol appears, it will explode. Then, new symbols will fall from the top and right of the reels to replace them. The new symbols will explode and be replaced by others if you manage to win with them. The cascades will keep going as long as you keep making winning combos.

Is Hercules 10K Ways a Good Slot?

Hercules 10K Ways is a real-money online slot that’s truly worth a spin. With an impressive 10,000 ways to win and exciting cascading mechanics, it keeps players engaged. The base game offers plenty of opportunities to score wins, especially when the right symbols align, making it both rewarding and entertaining.

Entering the Hercules Battle Spins bonus round will allow you to enjoy a thrilling bonus round. With a maximum win of 6108x and a return to player of 96.1%, Hercules 10K Ways offers significant payouts. The game provides nonstop thrills with its well-balanced mathematics and potential wins. Sign up to FanDuel Casino now to enjoy captivating and innovative gameplay on Hercules 10K Ways slot.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).