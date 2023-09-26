New Casino Games Spotlight: Fire Phoenix Burst

Everi's new video slot machine, Fire Phoenix Burst, is now available on FanDuel Casino. The game has an unusual layout of 3-4-5-4-3. Players will observe a beautiful phoenix and numerous birds, some of which appear in brilliant colors. When playing this game, players can place bets ranging from 10 to 50 on each turn. This game has 720 ways for players to win. When the Phoenix symbol appears anywhere on the reels, the Phoenix Burst Feature will automatically be activated.

During this bonus round, the golden phoenix will be reborn and extended to cover two reels located next to one another on the game screen. Continue reading to learn how to play Fire Phoenix Burst at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Fire Phoenix Burst

Fire Phoenix Burst takes you on the first step into a fiery whirlwind of thrilling adventure. The gameplay of this online casino real money game can sometimes feel overwhelming due to its non-conventional reels. You may get started with the game by first using the Bet (+) icon to choose the amount of money you want to wager on the game. You can place a wager with a minimum stake of 10 and a maximum of 50. After settling on the amount of money you wish to risk, you are ready to begin the game and can do so by selecting the purple Play option located at the bottom right of the screen.

Use the Auto Spins feature if you don’t want to spin the reels manually. Click the menu to enter the game settings and customize the features for automatic spins. You can pick anywhere from one to one hundred auto spins. You can immediately stop the reels from spinning by pushing the play button a second time, and the play button also serves as the quick stop button.

Fire Phoenix Burst Slot Visuals and Sounds

The online slot real money game has appealing yet simple graphics: you’ll see a variety of rewarding symbols, such as Yellow Birds, Purple Birds, Blue Birds, and other Birds, fly onto the screen. This slot machine is a one-of-a-kind reel grid with many opportunities to see your wealth soar. It goes 3-4-5-4-3 from start to finish in the game.

On the bottom left of the screen, you will see the 3 horizontal lines icon and the menu button containing the game information. Tap the + sign next to the bet to examine the bet's configuration options. The "7" icon contains information about the game's help and payment details. You can control whether or not the game makes sounds by clicking the sound button, which is located on the left side of the screen. You can do this regardless of whether or not the game is already running. When playing Fire Phoenix, the only sounds that can be heard are during spins and wins, as the game has no background music.

Special Features of Fire Phoenix Burst

The online slot game offers players the chance to win real money while they spin the reels due to the game's special features. The following is a breakdown of the features of Fire Phoenix Burst:

Phoenix Burst

When the special Fire Phoenix symbol appears, this feature is activated. Once activated, it will Burst adjacent reels in opposite directions, adding additional Fire Phoenix symbols to the reels. It is necessary to land 3, 4, or 5 bonus symbols to activate the bonus and receive 8, 12, or 20 free games, respectively, as described above, depending on the number of bonus symbols landed.

When you reach the Bonus Round, any Fire Phoenix symbols that have landed will burst across the screen, boosting the likelihood of you earning a significant amount of money. All non-burst pays will be examined before the Fire Phoenix insignia transformation occurs. The total amount of Burst pays will be tallied once all Fire Phoenix emblems have been modified.

Is Fire Phoenix Burst a Good Slot?

In addition to its 720 ways, the Fire Phoenix Burst video slot has a unique reel layout. The thrilling slot machine with a 3-4-5-4-3 layout delivers one wave of adrenaline after another in rapid succession. You can win real money by modifying your wager, pressing the Spin button, and then waiting for symbols on the screen, such as blue birds, purple birds, yellow birds, and other rewarding symbols, to appear. You won't believe what they have stashed away in the folds of their wings.

When there are 3, 4, or 5 scatter symbols, the player receives 8, 12, or 20 more free games, respectively. While you are participating in the Free Games, each Phoenix symbol will detonate. If you use Retrigger, 2Scatters will increase your total number of games by 5. At FanDuel Casino, you can play Phoenix Fire Power Reels for real money today, along with many other top online casino games!

