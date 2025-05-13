New Casino Games Spotlight: Dragonz 2

Hammertime Studios' Dragonz 2 is a slot machine featuring colorful cartoon-looking dragons. With 5x3 reels, this online real money slot delivers 243 ways to win. After paying out, adjacent reel symbols disappear to make room for new ones.

Dragonz 2 features stunning visuals, beautiful settings, and quality sound effects. You can bet as little as 0.20 up to 20. The game has high volatility and boasts an RTP of 96.30%. This thrilling adventure can win you 15,000x your bet.

After settling into this natural landscape, you'll discover fascinating features. Dragonz 2 features Rolling Reels, Wilds, and Locking Wild Symbols. There’s also the Wildstorm feature, Scatters, and Jackpots. Stay on this page to learn how to play Dragonz 2 at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Dragonz 2

Loading this game ushers you into the world of funny-looking colorful dragons. The game is easy to play like any other online casino real money slot. Before you start playing, click the “Help” icon to learn vital information.

The game’s primary control panel is located on the right-hand side. Use the bet size icon to adjust the stake to your preferred level. You can adjust your bet from 0.20 to 20 using the bet button. After that, you can hit the spin button.

You can adjust the number of automatic spins per session using the spin button. The Turbo icon increases the rate at which the grid spins. Both buttons sit above the large red spin button. The main menu, which includes the settings and the paytable, is located below.

You can find the toggle for the sound in the lower left corner. The BUY button is located at the left of the grid beneath the jackpots. You can use the BUY button to trigger the bonus round for 100x your stake.

Dragonz 2 Slot Visuals and Sounds

Set in a natural environment, Dragonz 2 features meandering rivers and verdant valleys. The majestic hills and towering mountains create an air of adventure. They rise against the horizon on all sides and in the background.

Soft white clouds are scattered across a clear blue sky. They exude a serene yet exhilarating atmosphere. You can take in the view as you spin thanks to the translucent wheels in the screen's center. On the gaming screen are four radiant dragons, each a guardian of thrilling jackpots. These dragons majestically linger to the left of the reels.

The exhilarating sound of the game whisks you away to the realm of Dragonz. Starting from the leftmost reel, match three or more symbols on neighboring reels to win. Gemstones in blue, purple, green, red, and orange serve as the lower-paying symbols. Match five of these and you'll get 0.20x to 0.30x your bet.

Three seasonal landscapes, winter, summer, and fall, make up the medium-paying symbols. For a 5-of-a-kind win, you’ll receive 0.30x to 0.50x your bet. The four dragons, Gobble, Frost, Switch, and Flint, are the highest-paying symbols. A win of five of these will award a payout of 0.60 and 0.90x the bet. Except for the Scatter and Wildstorm symbols, the Wild can stand in for any other symbol.

Jackpots on Dragonz 2

In the base game, you can collect Gems and win the Jackpot upon matching four character symbols. The prize pool for a gemmed character symbol on a reel increases when gems are collected. It does this by 0.5x and has the potential to activate the Jackpot Wheel Bonus.

The base game offers four distinct jackpots. Prizes in the Flint Jackpot range from 20x to 1,500x the stake. Win prizes ranging from 10x to 200x your bet with the Switch Jackpot. Frost Jackpot grants you prizes from 5x to 75x the stake. Lastly, Gobble Jackpot offers prizes ranging from 5x to 50x.

Character symbols can be adorned with gems. After each spin, you can collect these gems to increase the character jackpot’s value. The Jackpot wheel can only be accessed in the main game. It may randomly activate as gems are collected. When the Jackpot wheel activates Wildstorm, the multiplier for all wins is applied. Spinning the wheel can activate the Wildstorm or one of the character jackpots.

Special Features of Dragonz 2

If you love to play slots for real money, Dragonz 2 sure delivers rewarding features. Below is an overview of some Dragonz 2 features:

Wild & Locking Wild

When playing the base game or Gobble spins, the Wild multiplier symbols will be active. A multiplier of up to x6 can be applied to winnings that include wilds. For each roll that occurs during the same spin, it will be multiplied by 1.

Frost bonus spins and the main game can feature the Locking Wild symbols. During the rolls of that particular spin, they become sticky. Only during the Frost spins will you see Locking Wilds on reel 3. They do not appear on reel 1 during the main game.

Scatter

When scattered across the reels, the scatter can trigger additional winning combinations. For 3, 4, or 5 symbols, the payout is 1x, 5x, or 25x the bet, respectively. The Scatter remains intact during the Rolling Reels feature, unlike other symbols. Scatter symbols can appear on any reel and increase the payout by 2x.

WildStorm

Land 2 WildStorm symbols on reels 2 and 4 in the jackpot wheel or base game to activate this feature. Up to five reels can become wild in WildStorm. The reels can expand to play out a whopping 1024 ways. WildStorm multipliers from the base game apply to feature wins up to 3x.

Rolling Reels Feature

Following a ways win, this feature becomes active. Winning symbols are taken out from the reels and replaced with new symbols above them. Additional winning combinations activate the feature again. This feature will keep playing until the reels do not have any winning combinations. In Wildstorm, you won't find this feature.

Is Dragonz 2 a Good Slot?

Playing Dragonz 2 for real money is like being in the middle of a roller coaster. The base game features in Dragonz 2 keep things interesting while you wait for a jackpot. The Wildstorm and Rolling Reels features make playing Dragonz 2 more interesting. You never know when you might be surprised by the winning potential they bring.

The icing on the cake are the four jackpots, one for each of the dragon characters. Flint's, when played to its maximum, could win you 15,000x your wager. The game’s high volatility and standard RTP have the potential for significant rewards. Hammertime Studios indeed keeps things interesting with the Dragonz 2 slot. Play this online casino real money game at FanDuel Casino now for a rich gaming experience.

