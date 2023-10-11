New Casino Games Spotlight: Diamond Sands

Diamond Sands is one of the fantastic real money slot games you can play at FanDuel Casino today. Diamond Sands offers a fantastic gaming experience set on a beach resort as players explore the magnificent 5x3 reels. The slot machine has some intriguing features and promises a potential win of up to 5000x your stake.

In addition to its amazing gameplay, the Diamond Sands slot also offers players 243 ways to win. The game has an RTP of 96.08%, which gives players an edge. In our spotlight, we will not only explore the contents of its 5x3 reels and 243 paylines but also the paying symbols in the game.

How to Play Diamond Sands

Diamond Sands slot is a 5x3 reel slot game where players can land identical symbols to win. The game is easy to play and has a smooth learning curve for newbies. In addition, it offers some generous payouts, but that is if you're lucky to trigger some of the special symbols. When you launch the 5x3 reels, you can set your wager to begin the game. You can bet between $0.20 to $50 per spin in Diamond Sands slot machine.

After setting your wager, tap on the spin button to get the reels rolling. When it stops, you will know if you have a winning combination. The game will pay you when you land identical symbols on any of the active 243 paylines. You don't need to spin the reels all the time to play the Diamond Sands slot game. You can set the game to spin up to a 100 times by itself using the autospin feature.

One of the things we observed during our game spotlight is that in Diamond Sands, you can match symbols from left to right. If you're lucky, you may even get the wheel of fortune on your screen, which triggers the Jackpots. There are a number of paying symbols in this game, and your payout will depend on their value. Diamond Sands slot, as we already mentioned, has an RTP of 96.08%, which is like most standard slots. However, the game has a hit frequency of 24.34% and high volatility, making the big wins scarce.

Diamond Sands Slot Visuals and Sounds

When it comes to the game's aesthetics, we can say for sure that the developer did a fantastic job. Just For The Win isn't a new name in the industry, and they have some really amazing games. For one, Diamond Sands comes with a fantastic theme and graphics. The game is set on a backdrop of a luxury paradise beach, which could be anywhere in the world. In the background, you'll find the palm trees and beach umbrellas behind the reels. Overall, the game gives a holiday vibe.

The magnificent reels also feature symbols that complement the game's theme. You get to match watches, cocktails, expensive cameras, champagne on ice, and the regular card suit icons. You'll need to go through the paytable to learn how much the symbols pay. If you match symbols like the Rolex watches, you can get up to 30x your stake. The card suits remain the regular paying symbols in the game.

Special Features of Diamond Sands

There are several unique features in Diamond Sands slot in addition to the free spins. If you're lucky, you can get up to 20 extra spins and up to 25x multiplier wins. Also, you can get a total win of up to 5,000x your stake in the Diamond Sands slot. Other unique features we discovered during our spotlight include:

Money Symbol

There's a gold bar in the game that represents the money symbol and it pays up to 100x your stake. Typically, each gold bar will have a cash value written on it between 0.5x to 100x. If you get a combo win multiple times with the money symbols, the value will be added to give you your total payout.

Bonus Token

There's also the bonus token that takes the shape of a star. It can land on any symbol randomly in the game. When the star symbol appears, the Diamond Wheel will be activated. The only time the Diamond Wheel won't appear is if the free spins bonus is active.

Scatter Symbol

If you land the Scatter Symbol in the game, you can also get free spins. The diamond symbol which has a text on it written “Sunset Free Spins” is what activates the bonus. If you get this symbol on reels 1, 3, and 5 in the base game it will give you triggers 10 free spins.

Diamond Wheel

When the Diamond Wheel appears on your screen, you can win any of the four Jackpot prizes. You will get one chance to spin the jackpot wheel and it will pay out any of these prizes:

Big Prize = 20x

Major Prize = 50x

Mega Prize = 250x

Diamond Prize = 5000x

Collect Symbol

You can get the collect symbol in the Diamond Sands slot. It only appears on reel 5 and during the free spins bonus feature. If this symbol appears, you can collect the value of the cash symbols that appear on the reels even when it isn't part of your winning combo.

Is Diamond Sands a Good Slot?

Diamond Sands slot is a very entertaining game; you should check it out. It not only has an amazing theme, but the game pays out some incredible wins. In addition, players can trigger the bonuses randomly to win up to 5,000x their stake. It is especially true if you're lucky to get the Diamond Wheel with the jackpot bonuses.

You can play the Diamond Sands slot at FanDuel Casino to try your luck. After reading our spotlight, visit the casino to also try out this and other amazing slot titles at FanDuel.

