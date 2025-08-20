2025 Nevada Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 30, the Nevada Wolf Pack square off against Penn State, a matchup that projects as one of the Wolf Pack's most difficult of the campaign. The rest of their college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

Nevada 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Penn State Aug. 30 - Nittany Lions (-44.5) 57.5 2 Sacramento State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Middle Tennessee Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Western Kentucky Sept. 20 - - - 6 @ Fresno State Oct. 4 - - - 7 San Diego State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ New Mexico Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Nevada 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last season, Nevada will be facing the 90th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

The Wolf Pack will face the ninth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (62).

Nevada is facing the 103rd-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wolf Pack will face six teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Nevada has six games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2024, including three teams that had nine or more wins and four with less than four wins last season.

Nevada Betting Insights (2024)

Nevada covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 13 times last season.

Nevada went 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 33.3% of those games).

