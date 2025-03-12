Nevada vs Fresno State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (16-15, 8-12 MWC) will take the court in the MWC tournament against the No. 10 seed Fresno State Bulldogs (6-25, 2-18 MWC), Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET live on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: MW Network

MW Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Nevada vs. Fresno State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nevada win (90.3%)

Nevada is a 12.5-point favorite against Fresno State on Wednesday and the over/under has been set at 137.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Nevada vs. Fresno State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nevada has covered 14 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Fresno State has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 12.5 or more this season, Nevada (4-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Fresno State (9-7) does as the underdog (56.2%).

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in 11 opportunities on the road.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .643 (9-5-0). On the road, it is .333 (5-10-0).

Nevada's record against the spread in conference play is 6-14-0.

Fresno State has 10 wins against the spread in 20 MWC games this season.

Nevada vs. Fresno State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nevada has come away with 16 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wolf Pack have been a -901 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Fresno State has won 7.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-25).

The Bulldogs have played 16 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer, and lost each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Nevada has a 90% chance of pulling out a win.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Head-to-Head Comparison

Nevada's +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.3 points per game (224th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (64th in college basketball).

Nick Davidson's 15.7 points per game lead Nevada and are 206th in the nation.

Fresno State puts up 70.7 points per game (270th in college basketball) while allowing 80.5 per contest (351st in college basketball). It has a -305 scoring differential and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Jalen Weaver's 12.5 points per game paces Fresno State and ranks 611th in the country.

The 29.3 rebounds per game the Wolf Pack average rank 322nd in college basketball, and are 1.2 more than the 28.1 their opponents grab per contest.

Davidson averages 6.4 rebounds per game (ranking 251st in college basketball) to lead the Wolf Pack.

The Bulldogs grab 31.3 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 37.4 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 6.1 boards per game.

Elijah Price averages 8.2 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Nevada's 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 68th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 221st in college basketball.

The Bulldogs score 85.9 points per 100 possessions (352nd in college basketball), while allowing 97.9 points per 100 possessions (300th in college basketball).

