Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: KUNP and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (17-50) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (32-36) on Monday, March 16, 2026 at Barclays Center as big, 10-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on KUNP and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5 points.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -10 222.5 -405 +320

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (55.9%)

Nets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have put together a 36-32-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 67 games this year, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 36 times out of 67 chances this season.

The Nets have gone over the point total 46.3% of the time this year (31 of 67 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Portland has a better record against the spread (20-14-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-18-0).

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (64.7%) than away games (41.2%).

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread at home (15-16-1) than away (15-18-2) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.2%, 18 of 32) than away (37.1%, 13 of 35).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.1 points, 6.9 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 11.9 points, 11.6 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton averages 12 points, 7.1 boards and 3.9 assists. He is also sinking 57.6% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Nets get 9 points per game from Danny Wolf, plus 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Ziaire Williams averages 9.7 points, 2.4 boards and 1 assists. He is making 42% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Per game, Nolan Traore gets the Nets 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Drake Powell's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 1.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the floor.

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