Nets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Nets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSW

The Brooklyn Nets (12-18) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (15-15) on Friday, December 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 214 points.

Nets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7.5 214 -300 +250

Nets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (52.1%)

Nets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 30 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

This season, Spurs games have hit the over 16 times.

Nets games this year have hit the over 50% of the time (15 out of 30 games with a set point total).

San Antonio owns the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as it does in road games.

The Spurs have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 18 home matchups (50%). On the road, they have hit the over in seven of 12 games (58.3%).

This year, Brooklyn is 4-8-1 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-5-1 ATS (.647).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over more frequently at home (seven of 13, 53.8%) than away (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.4 points, 10.2 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per contest.

Chris Paul averages 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 12.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

Nic Claxton averages 9.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also sinking 58.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets are receiving 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Per game, Ben Simmons provides the Nets 6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 3.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.