Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Nets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and TSN

The Brooklyn Nets (23-49) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (25-47) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Barclays Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES and TSN. The matchup has an over/under of 215.

Nets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -1.5 215 -126 +108

Nets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (59.7%)

Nets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Nets have compiled a 37-32-3 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors are 41-29-2 against the spread this season.

Nets games have gone over the total 31 times this season.

Raptors games this year have hit the over on 36 of 72 set point totals (50%).

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (23-14-1) than it has at home (14-18-2).

The Nets have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (47.1%) than road games (39.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.568, 21-15-1 record) than away (.571, 20-14-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (21 of 37, 56.8%) than on the road (15 of 35, 42.9%).

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson averages 18.9 points, 4.3 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per game.

Nic Claxton is averaging 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 13 points, 5.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

Keon Johnson averages 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Ziaire Williams averages 10.2 points, 4.7 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 boards and 5.9 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett averages 21.4 points, 6.5 boards and 5.6 assists. He is also draining 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Raptors are receiving 14.4 points, 9.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl.

The Raptors get 10 points per game from Ochai Agbaji, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Jamal Shead's numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 1.4 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the field.

