Nets vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 6

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and BSDET

The Detroit Pistons (13-64) are underdogs (+9) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (30-47) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on YES and BSDET. The matchup's point total is set at 215.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -9 -110 -110 215 -112 -108 -375 +300

Nets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (83.7%)

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nets have gone 33-42-2 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 37 wins against the spread in 77 games this year.

Nets games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Pistons games this season have hit the over 37 times in 77 opportunities (48.1%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has played better at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 13 times in 39 road games.

The Nets have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (47.4%) than away games (46.2%).

This season, Detroit is 18-21-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-18-1 ATS (.500).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 39) than away (21 of 38) this year.

Nets Leaders

Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 14 points, 2.9 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 22 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Cameron Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Jalen Duren averages 13.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also sinking 62.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Jaden Ivey averages 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 43.1% of his shots from the field and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Per game, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 8.8 points, 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Isaiah Stewart provides the Pistons 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Marcus Sasser gets the Pistons 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.