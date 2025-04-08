Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Nets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-57) visit the Brooklyn Nets (25-53) after losing four straight road games. The Nets are favored by just 2 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. The point total is set at 213.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nets -2 213.5 -134 +114

Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (57.7%)

Nets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nets have compiled a 39-36-3 record against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 78 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Nets games have gone over the total 35 times this season.

The Pelicans have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time this year (42 of 78 games with a set point total).

Brooklyn has done a better job covering the spread in away games (25-14-1) than it has at home (14-22-2).

The Nets have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (47.4%) than road tilts (42.5%).

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home (21-16-2) than away (12-27-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (48.7%, 19 of 39) than on the road (59%, 23 of 39).

Nets Leaders

Jalen Wilson averages 9.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists.

Ziaire Williams is averaging 10.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Tyrese Martin averages 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Trendon Watford is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Maxwell Lewis is averaging 4 points, 1.8 boards and 0.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He is also draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans receive 10.1 points per game from Jose Alvarado, plus 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Per game, Kelly Olynyk gets the Pelicans 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the field.

