Nets vs. Pacers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 4

Nets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSIN

A pair of struggling teams hit the court when the Indiana Pacers (9-13) visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-13) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The Pacers are 2-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak against the Nets, losers of three straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Nets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 227 -136 +116

Nets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (59.4%)

Nets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 6-14-2 against the spread this season.

The Nets are 11-9-2 against the spread this year.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 11 times in 22 opportunities (50%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 10 opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in 12 opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Pacers eclipse the total 80% of the time (eight of 10 games). They've hit the over in 58.3% of away games (seven of 12 contests).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-6-1). Away, it is .692 (9-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have gone over more frequently at home (five of nine, 55.6%) than away (six of 13, 46.2%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 assists and 3.4 boards.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (fifth in league).

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder averages 18.6 points for the Nets, plus 3.1 boards and 6.6 assists.

Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nets 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets receive 24.7 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Nic Claxton gives the Nets 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Ziaire Williams' numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field.

