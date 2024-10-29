Nets vs. Nuggets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 29

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES, ALT, and KTVD

The Denver Nuggets (1-2) are favored by 5.5 points against the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on YES, ALT, and KTVD. The over/under for the matchup is set at 217.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5.5 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -230 +190

Nets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (61.4%)

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets compiled a 38-42-2 ATS record last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 5.5 points or more, the Nets went 9-18-2 last season.

A total of 35 Nuggets games last season hit the over.

Last year, 38 of the Nets' 82 games went over the point total.

Denver sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-18-2) than it did in away games (17-24-0) last season.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Brooklyn had a better winning percentage at home (.488, 20-19-2 record) than on the road (.341, 14-27-0).

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Nikola Jokic put up points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists last year. He also put up 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.9 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. posted 16.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jamal Murray put up 21.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists. He also made 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with 2.5 treys per contest.

Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He sank 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Russell Westbrook collected 11.1 points, 5 boards and 4.5 assists. He made 45.4% of his shots from the field.

Nets Leaders

Nicolas Claxton posted 11.8 points last season, plus 2.1 assists and 9.9 boards.

Dennis Schroder recorded 14 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 3 boards.

Cameron Thomas put up 22.5 points last season, plus 2.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Cameron Johnson posted 13.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith collected 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

