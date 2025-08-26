Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Minnesota Twins.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (77-55) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-72)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MNNT

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-168) | MIN: (+142)

TOR: (-168) | MIN: (+142) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-7, 4.18 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-7, 5.05 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Chris Bassitt (11-7) against the Twins and Bailey Ober (4-7). Bassitt's team is 17-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team is 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 9-10-0 record against the spread in Ober's starts. The Twins are 3-6 in Ober's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.5%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -168 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Twins are -152 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +126.

The Blue Jays-Twins contest on Aug. 26 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 35 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won 13 of 16 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 131 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 78-53-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 36.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-30).

Minnesota has a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times this season for a 56-63-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 61-65-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 140 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .297 batting average and a slugging percentage of .495.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He's batting .304.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Bichette brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with five doubles, five walks and six RBIs.

George Springer has 112 hits and is batting .294 this season.

Ernie Clement has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has a slugging percentage of .525 and has 102 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach leads his team with a .407 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .243 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 115th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .246.

Ryan Jeffers leads his team with a .348 OBP.

Blue Jays vs Twins Head to Head

8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

