Guardians vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Guardians vs Rays Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (64-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-67)

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSSUN

Guardians vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | TB: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | TB: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | TB: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 0-0, 1.35 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-10, 5.22 ERA

The probable starters are Parker Messick for the Guardians and Shane Baz (8-10) for the Rays. Messick and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Messick's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Rays are 11-13-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Rays have a 4-5 record in Baz's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58.9%)

Guardians vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rays, Cleveland is the favorite at -120, and Tampa Bay is +102 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Rays are -205 to cover, and the Guardians are +168.

Guardians vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Rays on Aug. 26 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Guardians vs Rays Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 33, or 61.1%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 27 of 41 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 58 of 127 chances this season.

The Guardians are 65-62-0 against the spread in their 127 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have gone 25-38 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 19-23 record (winning 45.2% of its games).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 126 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-66-6).

The Rays are 54-72-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (137) this season. He has a .286 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .225/.316/.333.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .231 with a .313 OBP and 55 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 128 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .261 and slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Caminero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, four home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .466 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying players, he is 30th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, 25 home runs and 32 walks.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .302 with 11 doubles, three triples and 18 walks.

Guardians vs Rays Head to Head

8/25/2025: 9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-0 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/15/2024: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/13/2024: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/14/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/13/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/12/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2023: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

